UW-Madison Police reexamines its relationship with campus through new online tool

The UW-Madison Police Department has created an online tool to analyze how well its policing practices serve the campus community — students of color, in particular — and also identify where the department falls short.
By making data related to race and policing more accessible to the public, the department hopes to establish common ground after a year that brought national protests against police brutality and a strained relationship with students.
“In order for us to make any change, we all need to know and agree what changes need to be made here,” Police Chief Kristen Roman said in an interview.
UWPD faced scrutiny from some students for assisting Madison Police during last summer's protests against racial injustice. The university's student council passed a symbolic vote of no-confidence in campus police shortly after classes began last September and a "No Cops on Campus" protest followed later that fall, echoing calls from other progressive communities that support defunding or divesting from police departments.
Roman, who joined UWPD in 2017 and previously served as the Madison Police captain in charge of community outreach when officer Matt Kenny shot and killed Tony Robinson in 2015, described the climate of the past year as the widest gap she'd ever felt between police and the community in her 31 years on the job.
“We can point to the pandemic as a primary reason for that but we also definitely had people within our community distancing from us and questioning and sort of lumping all police into the same category," she said.
A data dashboard slated to publicly launch this fall aims to cut through the national noise. It will allow individuals to make their own assessment of UWPD's 64-officer force by presenting data responsibly and with appropriate context, Roman said.
Use-of-force data, for example, is already posted on the department's website but includes incidents that don't get at the question of racial equity, like when an officer shoots an injured animal in UW Arboretum to put the critter out of its misery,
The online tool will filter all of the data to show reports involving people of color and other vulnerable populations.
Officer complaints can also help the community evaluate whether a department displays a pattern of fair and impartial policing. The dashboard will pull complaints based on racial profiling or bias, include a short summary of the incident and note whether any discipline was imposed. The tool will winnow out less informative complaints, such as when an officer fails to submit reports in a timely manner.
"This helps pull it together in a way that we can better see, as well as our community, where are there some pain points that we need to work to do better," Roman said. "We’re not expecting that this will absolve any potential need for continued progress or improvement and we’re looking forward to learning what it can tell us by kind of reshaping the questions that we’re asking.”
Other police departments across the country have launched similar efforts as a way to build trust with their community.
The university's student council and the Black, Indigenous, People of Color Coalition — two student groups that have been among the most critical of UWPD over the past year — along with two organizations for students of color, the Black Student Union and the Student Inclusion Coalition, did not respond to requests for comment this week.
Based on feedback from listening sessions UWPD held throughout the past year, other dashboard metrics will include officer demographics, trainings and policies, arrests, citations and community engagement.
The dashboard will be updated on a quarterly basis to keep officers accountable, said Louis Macias, who has worked on the dashboard and oversees UWPD's recruitment, diversity and inclusion efforts.
"Just because you do a good job yesterday doesn’t mean you’re going to do a good job tomorrow," he said.
UWPD is in early discussions with other law enforcement agencies about someday scaling up the dashboard for other Dane County police departments to use.