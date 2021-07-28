UW-Madison Police reexamines its relationship with campus through new online tool

Roman, who joined UWPD in 2017 and previously served as the Madison Police captain in charge of community outreach when officer Matt Kenny shot and killed Tony Robinson in 2015, described the climate of the past year as the widest gap she'd ever felt between police and the community in her 31 years on the job.

“We can point to the pandemic as a primary reason for that but we also definitely had people within our community distancing from us and questioning and sort of lumping all police into the same category," she said.

A data dashboard slated to publicly launch this fall aims to cut through the national noise. It will allow individuals to make their own assessment of UWPD's 64-officer force by presenting data responsibly and with appropriate context, Roman said.

Use-of-force data, for example, is already posted on the department's website but includes incidents that don't get at the question of racial equity, like when an officer shoots an injured animal in UW Arboretum to put the critter out of its misery,

The online tool will filter all of the data to show reports involving people of color and other vulnerable populations.