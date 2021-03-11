UW-Madison plans graduates-only commencement ceremony at Camp Randall

UW-Madison's Class of 2021 can expect to celebrate commencement at Camp Randall — just not with their families or other guests.
The university announced on Thursday that its traditional stadium ceremony will be held for only graduating students in two ceremonies, one for undergraduates and another for graduate students, both of which will be held May 8.
Guests can watch a livestream of the ceremony and will also have other "virtual engagement opportunities."
“Our students have lost so much during this pandemic,” UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said. “While I am disappointed that it is still not possible for all our Badger family members to attend, I am very pleased that our graduates will again gather and celebrate together in our commencement tradition."
The plan to offer an in-person ceremony for the first time since December 2019 is contingent on COVID-19 cases remaining low on and off campus, officials said. Students participating in the ceremony will need to have a negative COVID-19 test result on file and wear a mask during the ceremony.
The Camp Randall ceremony held each spring typically brings 40,000 people to the stadium. But in order to accommodate six feet of physical distancing between individuals, restricting the ceremony only to graduates is a necessary approach, officials said.
Also, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently advises no travel in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“Even though this year’s ceremonies will look different, we can still Jump Around, sing ‘Varsity,’ and throw our caps in the air," senior class president Alec Bukowiec, said in the UW-Madison announcement. "And to Badger families everywhere, I want to assure you that the senior class officer team will be working closely with the Parent and Family Program, the Wisconsin Alumni Association, and other campus organizations to create meaningful opportunities to participate for those who cannot attend in-person.”
Commencement ceremonies across the countries were canceled last year after the pandemic hit, disappointing students who missed out on a major milestone culminating their years of hard work.
Some, like UW-Madison, offered a half-hour, pre-recorded ceremony for students to watch online and promised to provide an in-person ceremony when public health conditions allow for it. The university is planning an in-person for spring and winter 2020 graduates this fall.
This story will be updated.