UW-Madison plans graduates-only commencement ceremony at Camp Randall

UW-Madison's Class of 2021 can expect to celebrate commencement at Camp Randall — just not with their families or other guests.

The university announced on Thursday that its traditional stadium ceremony will be held for only graduating students in two ceremonies, one for undergraduates and another for graduate students, both of which will be held May 8.

Guests can watch a livestream of the ceremony and will also have other "virtual engagement opportunities."

“Our students have lost so much during this pandemic,” UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said. “While I am disappointed that it is still not possible for all our Badger family members to attend, I am very pleased that our graduates will again gather and celebrate together in our commencement tradition."

The plan to offer an in-person ceremony for the first time since December 2019 is contingent on COVID-19 cases remaining low on and off campus, officials said. Students participating in the ceremony will need to have a negative COVID-19 test result on file and wear a mask during the ceremony.