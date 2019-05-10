UW-Madison selected John Karl Scholz, dean of the College of Letters and Science, to serve as its next provost.
Scholz will be the chief academic officer of the university and the second-ranking officer under Chancellor Rebecca Blank.
The announcement of Scholz as a finalist upset at least two women, who say they endured sexual harassment in an academic department within the college Scholz oversaw. The women questioned Scholz at his finalist presentation about his handling of the case.
In 2017, Scholz acknowledged a failure to provide a safe environment for victims in the department to come forward. At a presentation last week in response to questions from the women, he defended his handling of all sexual harassment cases.
"As (Letters and Science) dean, he has demonstrated the ability to lead through challenging times, to build effective relationships across campus and to tirelessly champion the value of higher education," Blank said of Scholz in a campus announcement.
Scholz's new salary will be $495,000, according to university spokeswoman Meredith McGlone. His current salary is $427,677.
In fiscal year 2018, he earned about $388,000, records show.
Scholz' new salary is about 14%, or $62,000, more than what current provost Sarah Mangelsdorf made in the last fiscal year. She is leaving in June to become president of the University of Rochester.
A native of Nebraska, Scholz graduated from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, and earned his doctorate from Stanford University. He joined the UW-Madison Economics Department in 1988 and shares a similar interest in poverty research as Blank. He became dean of the College of Letters and Science in 2013.
A review committee reappointed Scholz dean in 2018, crediting him for expanding summer term course offerings, finding new sources of money to fund academic programs and securing more endowed faculty positions. He also launched SuccessWorks, an undergraduate career initiative that's gained national attention, according to a campus announcement.
Scholz will assume the position on August 5.
James Henderson, who previously worked as vice president for academic and student affairs for the University of Wisconsin System, will serve as interim provost for two months.
Scholz resides in Madison with his wife, Melissa. They have three daughters.
