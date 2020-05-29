UW-Madison picks astronomer to lead largest academic college

UW-Madison named astronomer Eric Wilcots Thursday to lead the university's largest academic unit, marking the first time an African American will serve as dean of the College of Letters and Science.
Wilcots, 55, will oversee a $356 million budget, about 20,000 students, more than 800 faculty members, 37 departments, multiple professional schools as well as the recently launched School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences. He has managed those responsibilities in an interim role since August.
“Eric enthusiastically embraces the breadth of scholarship and passion for learning that are at the core of the college, and his intimate understanding of how the college works will be an asset as we navigate the uncharted waters in which we find ourselves right now," Provost John Karl Scholz said in a university announcement.
Scholz served as dean of the college before being promoted to provost last year. Wilcots was elevated from deputy dean and associate dean for research within the college to interim dean of the college while the search was underway.
Wilcots came to Madison in 1999 and taught introductory astronomy. He received his bachelor’s degree at Princeton University in 1987 and a doctorate from the University of Washington in 1992.
Throughout Wilcots' 21 years at UW-Madison, he has advocated for improving experiences for students from underrepresented backgrounds, led the committee overseeing the Wisconsin Science Festival and led the university's involvement in the Southern African Large Telescope project.
“I deeply believe in the value of the liberal arts both as an excellent education for preparing our students to succeed in the world after graduation and as an approach to creating new knowledge and a deeper understanding of the world," he said in the university's announcement.
Wilcots' salary will be $360,000, according to the university.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!