UW-Madison orders more sorority and fraternity houses with COVID-19 cases to quarantine

UW-Madison and the city-county public health department ordered 17 more Greek houses near UW-Madison's campus to quarantine for at least the next two weeks.
The latest quarantine order is in addition to the 420 sorority and fraternity members put under quarantine last week, the more than 2,200 students quarantined in Witte and Sellery halls and 119 students from other residence halls. UW-Madison also reports 218 students are in isolation housing.
A UW-Madison list of Greek chapters currently in quarantine includes 13 new houses in addition to the nine chapter houses put under quarantine last week after 38 members recently tested positive. Four additional houses that were terminated as UW–Madison registered student organizations because of misconduct are also under quarantine.
UW-Madison reported another 285 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff on Friday, bringing the total since early August to 1,745 cases. Of these, just 27 cases are from employees. The seven-day average for students tested on campus is 9%.
An estimate of the number of positive cases among members in the chapters recently put under quarantine was not immediately available. UW-Madison and Public Health Madison and Dane County issued the order on Wednesday to all chapters with one or more positive cases among live-in members.
Those who don’t comply may receive a court order to quarantine and/or a fine of up to $10,000, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. Students may also be subject to university sanctions.
University officials sent a letter to chapter houses on Wednesday, describing an "accelerating" spread of COVID-19 in the Greek community. Students who fail to comply with the quarantine order or contact tracing will receive university sanctions, which may include immediate emergency suspension.
The news was first reported by The Daily Cardinal.
UW-Madison did not immediately provide the number of students affected by the latest quarantine order. Officials said students who are part of the Greek community are undergoing mandatory testing.
Although university officials have said sororities and fraternities are one of the hot spots for COVID-19 cases, some members of the Greek life community said Friday that they're trying to do their part to prevent the spread of the virus.
Nadya Siddique, 18, a sophomore who did not want to say what sorority she was a part of, said people think the Greek community is made up of students who only care about partying and aren't taking the pandemic seriously, but she said that perception is not true.
Lately Langdon Street, where most of the Greek houses are located, has "calmed down," Siddique said. She hasn't heard of any parties happening.
"Everybody's taking it really seriously," Siddique said.
Two sophomores were going for a walk outside of their sorority with masks Friday afternoon on Langdon. The young women, who did not want to be identified for fear of getting in trouble with the university if they were doing something wrong, said their house was one of the first to be ordered to quarantine.
They only go outside for walks around their house while staying on their property. Inside they stay six feet apart, wear masks in all common places, have Plexiglas to separate showers from each other, get meals in individual packages and do extra cleaning of surfaces.
But Siddique said it's tough to prevent spread when living in close quarters with a bunch of other girls. She decided to stay in a hotel for the quarantine because her roommate got COVID-19. She said her sorority is "tighter than a dorm" in terms of space.
"You all live in one house. You're all hanging out with the same people. They're sharing rooms," Siddique said. "What'd they expect was gonna happen? You're bringing 40,000 kids back to campus."
The university’s Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life has some spaces where chapter members who tested positive can isolate.
There are about 1,500 students living in fraternity and sorority chapter houses recognized by UW-Madison. The university required all of them to get tested by Friday unless they had tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 90 days and were not experiencing symptoms.
The university’s entire Greek community includes about 5,000 members.
