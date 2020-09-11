UW-Madison orders more sorority and fraternity houses with COVID-19 cases to quarantine

Lately Langdon Street, where most of the Greek houses are located, has "calmed down," Siddique said. She hasn't heard of any parties happening.

"Everybody's taking it really seriously," Siddique said.

Two sophomores were going for a walk outside of their sorority with masks Friday afternoon on Langdon. The young women, who did not want to be identified for fear of getting in trouble with the university if they were doing something wrong, said their house was one of the first to be ordered to quarantine.

They only go outside for walks around their house while staying on their property. Inside they stay six feet apart, wear masks in all common places, have Plexiglas to separate showers from each other, get meals in individual packages and do extra cleaning of surfaces.

But Siddique said it's tough to prevent spread when living in close quarters with a bunch of other girls. She decided to stay in a hotel for the quarantine because her roommate got COVID-19. She said her sorority is "tighter than a dorm" in terms of space.

"You all live in one house. You're all hanging out with the same people. They're sharing rooms," Siddique said. "What'd they expect was gonna happen? You're bringing 40,000 kids back to campus."