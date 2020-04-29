UW-Madison orders furloughs for most employees as COVID-19 keeps campus mostly closed

"Both of these factors could significantly deepen our financial problems and may require further expense reductions that could be considered as early as this fall," she warned.

Other UW campuses

Most other UW campuses, many of which were already facing financial problems because of enrollment declines before COVID-19 arrived, have announced furlough plans to make up for coronavirus-related losses.

The UW System said its nearly 600 administrative employees will take one furlough day each month from May through June 2021, saving about $3 million.

UW-Oshkosh said about 180 employees who cannot perform their work assignments from home will be on continuous furlough starting May 4 that could last up to 90 working days. Remaining staff must take two furlough days per month; how long this lasts depends on whether classes remain online in the fall and how COVID-19 cases unfold in the months to come. Chancellor Andrew Leavitt and vice chancellors will take a 15% pay cut that he said will remain in place while people are on furlough.