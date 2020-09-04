UW-Madison orders 9 sororities, fraternities with positive COVID-19 cases to quarantine

UW-Madison ordered students who live in nine fraternity and sorority houses to quarantine for two weeks because 9% of their members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Those who don't comply may receive a court order to quarantine and/or a fine of up to $10,000, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. Students may also be subject to university sanctions.
The nine Greek chapters have about 420 members, 38 of whom tested positive through Wednesday, according to a UW-Madison announcement on Friday.
Across the country, universities have struggled to contain virus outbreaks at fraternity and sorority houses, which are not owned or governed by the campuses through which they are affiliated. The communal style of living, where members share bathrooms and dining facilities, creates greater risk for COVID-19 transmission.
“Our goal is to stop any further spread of the virus among our students and the broader community,” Jake Baggott, executive director of University Health Services, said in a statement. “We’re working closely with county health officials, student leaders, chapter advisors, and the housing corporations that own the chapter houses to address this quickly and thoroughly.”
UW-Madison staff visited chapter houses in recent weeks to talk about expectations for the fall. University officials said that Greek life leaders have committed to skipping events with alcohol this semester and promised that any parties will meet public health guidelines.
The university's Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life has some spaces where chapter members who tested positive can isolate. Members of the nine chapters who haven't yet been tested must do so by Tuesday.
According to a person with knowledge of the situation who is not authorized to speak publicly, the nine chapter houses are:
- Alpha Chi Omega
- Alpha Phi
- Pi Beta Phi
- Kappa Kappa Gamma
- Chi Psi
- Delta Chi
- Phi Gamma Delta
- Sigma Alpha Epsilon
- Theta Delta Chi
The city of Madison issued two warning letters to other fraternities, Sigma Chi and Theta Chi, in late August for hosting what appear to have been parties or social gatherings.
There are about 1,500 students living in fraternity and sorority chapter houses recognized by UW-Madison. All of them are now required to get tested by Sept. 11 unless they can provide proof of a previous positive test from within the last 90 days.
The university's entire Greek community includes about 5,000 members.
Over the past 10 days, UW-Madison recorded more than 350 positive results among students and employees tested on or off campus. The number of new positive tests reported Friday, 76, was the highest since the university started its data dashboard in late August. The seven-day average positivity rate among students tested on campus is 2.5%.
This story will be updated.
