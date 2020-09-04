UW-Madison orders 9 sororities, fraternities with positive COVID-19 cases to quarantine

UW-Madison staff visited chapter houses in recent weeks to talk about expectations for the fall. University officials said that Greek life leaders have committed to skipping events with alcohol this semester and promised that any parties will meet public health guidelines.

The university's Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life has some spaces where chapter members who tested positive can isolate. Members of the nine chapters who haven't yet been tested must do so by Tuesday.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation who is not authorized to speak publicly, the nine chapter houses are:

Alpha Chi Omega

Alpha Phi

Pi Beta Phi

Kappa Kappa Gamma

Chi Psi

Delta Chi

Phi Gamma Delta

Sigma Alpha Epsilon

Theta Delta Chi

The city of Madison issued two warning letters to other fraternities, Sigma Chi and Theta Chi, in late August for hosting what appear to have been parties or social gatherings.