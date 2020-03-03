UW-Madison opens 2nd investigation into professor at center of 'toxic' engineering lab

Asked when the most recent investigation opened, university spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said it is "currently under way regarding additional information that surfaced in fall 2019."

McGlone said there is no timeline to complete the investigation. She declined to provide additional information, citing the university's need to protect the integrity of the investigation and respect the rights of everyone involved in it.

College of Engineering Dean Ian Robertson initially planned for Sayeed to return to teaching and research alongside students with additional oversight measures in place. But he shifted course in November, saying that Sayeed would not teach in the spring semester and instead work in the dean's office. Sayeed is not restricted from his lab, which was shut down during the suspension.

Sayeed did not return a voicemail and email Tuesday. He has not responded to multiple inquiries from the State Journal, but apologized for his behavior in a written response to the university's original investigation.