UW-Madison opens dorm to health care workers serving on front lines of COVID-19

UW-Madison will open one of its residence halls as temporary housing for medical workers serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university worked through the weekend to ready Dejope Residence Hall for UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter employees "who basically want a place to crash without going home," Chancellor Rebecca Blank said at a faculty committee meeting Monday.

Dejope Hall is among the dorms located in the Lakeshore neighborhood near the University Hospital complex. It will open to health care workers Tuesday night.

“We are incredibly grateful to have a partner like the university in this COVID-19 response and appreciate their hard work in preparing these sites," Liz Douglas, vice president of facilities and support services at UW Health, said in a statement through a spokeswoman.

Madison's health care community is preparing for an expected surge in COVID-19 patients — similar to what some U.S. cities are experiencing — that could strain hospital resources and sicken workers.