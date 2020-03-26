UW-Madison offers students option to receive pass-fail grades this semester

UW-Madison students can skip the letter grades this semester, one of several recently announced measures by the university to offer flexibility during the pandemic.

Under the new policy, students will still receive grades for each class they take, but they now have the option to receive on their transcript a pass or fail designation related to the coronavirus. Students must decide by May 22, eight days after final grades are due.

"Recognizing that our lives have been significantly impacted by COVID-19, our grading and credit policies must adapt," UW-Madison provost John Karl Scholz said in a message to the university community.

The pass-fail option will be available for most courses, but Scholz said there may be some course exceptions, such as those with rules related to program accreditation or strict degree requirements.

Another step UW-Madison has taken to ease the anxiety associated with the coronavirus: the extension of the so-called "tenure clock."