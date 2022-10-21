UW-Madison nets $421K in annual flamingo fundraiser

A sea of pink returned to Bascom Hall Friday, as UW-Madison raised $421,057 during its annual fundraiser that pays homage to one of its most famous student pranks.

The Wisconsin Alumni Association fundraiser, dubbed Fill the Hill, encourages alumni and other university benefactors to donate to an educational program, student assistance fund or scholarship chapter of their choice for 24 hours, starting this year at 5 p.m. Thursday. For each donation received, the Alumni Association plans to stick a pink plastic flamingo in the ground in front of Bascom Hall facing Library Mall.

Donations were still coming in late Friday, with 2,763 gifts as of 5:45 p.m. Nearly a tenth of those donations, $37,632, will go toward the financial aid office to provide students assistance.

The business and engineering schools earned the next highest amounts, around $25,000.

Nearly a third of donations came from people currently living in Wisconsin, with California and Illinois residents second and third. A handful of gifts came from international residents.

Since its inception, more than 11,000 people have donated to Fill the Hill, netting more than $2 million for UW-Madison, Wisconsin Alumni Association Executive Director Sarah Schutt said.

Volunteers started putting the plastic flamingos out on the Bascom Hill lawn at 7 a.m. While organizers knew they wouldn't be able to get every donation represented as they rolled in throughout the day, they said they wanted to at least get as many on the hill as there were the first time the flamingos took up residence there in 1979.

On the first day of classes in 1979, students were greeted by 1,008 plastic flamingos on the law. The prank was led by Leon Varjian and Jim Mallon, members of a mock political party that had seized control of UW-Madison's student government. They chose to use a budget of $80,000 to pull a series of pranks that year, which included the installation of a papier-mâché replica of the Statue of Liberty on Lake Mendota.

"We took that great, whimsical tradition from 1979 and brought it back 10 years ago to use it as a fundraiser for UW-Madison," Schutt said.