UW-Madison names next UW Extension director

UW-Madison named its interim leader of UW Extension to the post permanently, the university announced Tuesday.
Karl Martin, who has served as interim dean and director of Extension since June 2018, will lead the division that has more than 700 faculty and staff located in 72 county offices.
Extension plays a key role in the Wisconsin Idea by connecting university research and activities to farmers, families and children in 4-H. The division shifted to UW-Madison oversight as part of a University of Wisconsin System restructuring in 2018.
"Karl has thoroughly demonstrated his leadership qualities since arriving at Extension, and his term as interim has shown that he is the right choice to lead the unit in the long term," UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a university announcement. "Extension plays a critical role in the communities and economy of the state, and the lives of Wisconsin citizens."
Martin joined Extension in 2014. Before that, he oversaw the Wildlife and Forestry Research Section in the state Department of Natural Resources.
A search committee launched last fall to identify the next Extension director. Because of COVID-19, finalists held virtual campus visits earlier this month.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!