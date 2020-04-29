UW-Madison names next UW Extension director

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UW-Madison named its interim leader of UW Extension to the post permanently, the university announced Tuesday.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Karl Martin, who has served as interim dean and director of Extension since June 2018, will lead the division that has more than 700 faculty and staff located in 72 county offices.

Extension plays a key role in the Wisconsin Idea by connecting university research and activities to farmers, families and children in 4-H. The division shifted to UW-Madison oversight as part of a University of Wisconsin System restructuring in 2018.

"Karl has thoroughly demonstrated his leadership qualities since arriving at Extension, and his term as interim has shown that he is the right choice to lead the unit in the long term," UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a university announcement. "Extension plays a critical role in the communities and economy of the state, and the lives of Wisconsin citizens."

Martin joined Extension in 2014. Before that, he oversaw the Wildlife and Forestry Research Section in the state Department of Natural Resources.

A search committee launched last fall to identify the next Extension director. Because of COVID-19, finalists held virtual campus visits earlier this month.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.