UW-Madison named Corey Pompey as the successor to legendary UW Band director Mike Leckrone, the first passing of the baton in 50 years.
Pompey has been serving as the director of athletic bands and associate director of bands for the University of Nevada-Reno since July 2018. He was identified in a national search that began after Leckrone announced his retirement in August.
“When I think of UW, I think of a great institution of learning,” Pompey said in UW-Madison's announcement. “The second thing I think of is its wonderful tradition of marching bands. There’s a strong legacy at UW.”
Pompey did not immediately return a phone message and email seeking comment.
Pompey studied music education as an undergraduate and graduate student at the University of Alabama. He taught music in Alabama public schools for seven years before earning his doctor of musical arts degree from the University of Texas-Austin in 2016.
Kenneth Ozzello, director of bands for the University of Alabama and one of Pompey's professors, said his former student has "huge shoes to fill" but said Pompey is up for the job.
Ozzello remembers Pompey as somewhat of a perfectionist. Pompey was a drum major in the marching band and played saxophone in the wind ensemble, he said.
"When you're dealing with the arts where you're baring your soul, it's important to be comfortable," Ozzello said. "Students are attracted to his personality and his style of teaching. He's very friendly. He creates a really comfortable learning environment."
The university's last search took place in 1969, which led to Leckrone's hire. He's been at UW-Madison ever since.
Pompey said he is mindful of the legacy he will inherit and "honored" to carry on the program's excellence.
Before working at the University of Nevada-Reno, Pompey served as assistant director of bands at Penn State University, another Big 10 institution.
“Corey Pompey is the clear choice,” Susan Cook, director of the university's School of Music, said in the announcement. “He has a deep musicianship along with an enthusiasm and energy on the podium that was infectious; he really connected with the students.”
Some UW band students participated in the interview process. C.J. Zabat, a senior who serves as the band's drum major, said he and other band members were impressed with Pompey.
Pompey starts July 20.
