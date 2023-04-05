UW-Madison has named four finalists for provost, most of whom have ties to Big Ten universities.
The finalists are Christopher Long, dean of Michigan State University's College of Arts and Letters and Honors College; Justin Schwartz, interim executive vice president and provost for Penn State University; Juli Wade, dean of University of Connecticut's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, who has nearly two decades of previous experience with Michigan State; and Charles Isbell, Jr., who has spent most of his career at Georgia Tech.
Provost John Karl Scholz is departing to lead the University of Oregon, and starting in late April, College of Letters and Sciences Dean Eric Wilcots will begin serving as interim provost.
As the chief academic officer overseeing all educational programs and faculty, the provost often is considered to be a university's No. 2 official, behind the chancellor.
UW-Madison is hosting all finalists on campus this week with public presentations and expects to have a permanent selection start in late summer.
Last November, Scholz announced his intention to step away from the provost role and move back to the economics faculty, but was named University of Oregon’s new president last month.
Long, who visited campus Monday, has spent eight years at Michigan State as the College of Arts and Letters dean, where he oversees more than 1,500 students and 430 faculty members, according to his resume. Long helped create the African American and African Studies department, previously served as an associate dean in Penn State's College of Liberal Arts and was the acting head of its philosophy department.
Schwartz has been Penn State's interim provost since last August and directs academic operations for about 90,000 students and 6,000 faculty across two dozen campuses, his resume states. Schwartz, who was on campus Wednesday, previously served as Penn State's College of Engineering dean, growing the number of research grants to the college by 50% and increasing faculty diversity.
Wade, who will visit Thursday, has overseen University of Connecticut's largest college, of about 11,600 students and 800 faculty across five campuses, since 2019. Previously at Michigan State, Wade was an assistant provost focusing on staff development and chaired its psychology department.
And Isbell, who will visit campus Friday, joined Georgia Tech in 2002 as a visiting scholar and became a professor in the College of Computing before leading the department starting in 2019. Isbell is a self-described proponent of educational reform and founded the school's Constellations Center for Equity in Computing to create an education pipeline for K-12 students.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.