UW-Madison moving to online instruction amid COVID-19 coronavirus uncertainty

UW-Madison will suspend in-person classes for at least three weeks, an unprecedented action by Wisconsin's largest university taken to slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The university asked students to move out of the residence halls when spring break begins at the end of this week and plan to stay off campus at least through April 10.

"We appreciate your flexibility and understanding in advance," the university said in a Wednesday message. "At this moment, we can’t account for every possibility and scenario, but will continue to communicate about this situation and answer your individual questions as best we are able via chancellor@wisc.edu."

All campus events with more than 50 people, including those sponsored outside of Dane County, are canceled through at least April 10. Limited exceptions may be granted by deans or vice chancellors, the university said.

The move follows other universities across the country that have suspended all or most in-person learning in recent days, including the University of Washington, Harvard and Ohio State University.