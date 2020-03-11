UW-Madison moving to online instruction amid COVID-19 coronavirus uncertainty

UW-Madison will suspend in-person classes for at least three weeks, an unprecedented action by Wisconsin's largest university taken to slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
The university asked students to move out of the residence halls when spring break begins at the end of this week and plan to stay off campus at least through April 10.
"We appreciate your flexibility and understanding in advance," the university said in a Wednesday message. "At this moment, we can’t account for every possibility and scenario, but will continue to communicate about this situation and answer your individual questions as best we are able via chancellor@wisc.edu."
All campus events with more than 50 people, including those sponsored outside of Dane County, are canceled through at least April 10. Limited exceptions may be granted by deans or vice chancellors, the university said.
The move follows other universities across the country that have suspended all or most in-person learning in recent days, including the University of Washington, Harvard and Ohio State University.
Even though the majority of serious and fatal cases of COVID-19 have affected older people, colleges see themselves as breeding grounds for transmission given the nature of campuses with crammed lecture halls and close living quarters.
Switching to online instruction is unprecedented for UW-Madison, university spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said, though she added that she was unfamiliar what instructional suspensions occurred, if any, during the 1918 flu epidemic or World War II.
Campus will remain open and all faculty and staff should continue their regular work schedules unless advised otherwise by their supervisor, the university said in its statement.
UW-Milwaukee, the state's second largest university, announced Tuesday that its spring break starting March 15 would be extended an additional week. Faculty and staff are being asked to use the extra week of break to prepare to move the majority of classes online once spring break ends March 29.
Also on Tuesday, state health officials confirmed that a second person in Dane County tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. The first Dane County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 was released from isolation late last month after recovering and testing negative twice.
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank's decision will almost certainly prompt a litany of questions from the university's roughly 44,000 students and 22,000 staff members.
How does this affect students enrolled in internships or student teaching? What about professors teaching performance-based and lab instruction courses? How are students without access to broadband internet expected to continue their coursework? Is commencement in early May canceled?
UW-Madison officials will hold a Wednesday afternoon news conference. The university statement said it recognized some students, such as international students or those without access to internet, may be unable to return home for various reasons and will need to stay in their residence halls. University Housing will provide additional guidance to students and residence halls will remain open for those necessary cases.
But UW-Madison said it expects the majority of its students living in residence halls to return home. It also acknowledged that most off-campus residents may decide to remain in Madison and continue their studies remotely.
UW-Madison has also stepped up restrictions in recent weeks on travel and study-abroad programs, cancelling all university-sponsored travel through at least April 10. The university also suspended study abroad programs in several countries affected by outbreaks, including Italy, China and South Korea. Nearly 300 students enrolled in these programs were asked to fly home and self-quarantine for 14 days.
Meanwhile, UW Health on Wednesday announced new visitor guidelines, saying only one visitor per patient will be allowed at UW Hospital and two primary support persons at American Family Children's Hospital.
This story will be updated.