UW-Madison moves to all-online classes amid growing COVID-19 case count

UW-Madison is moving all classes online and quarantining students in two of its largest dorms for at least the next two weeks, the most significant step by the university to curb a COVID-19 outbreak that has surpassed 1,000 infections in mere days.

The announcement on Wednesday came as little surprise to the campus community, many of whom expected the university to pivot to all-online in the face of uncontrolled virus spread and criticized administrators for their "Smart Restart" reopening plan throughout the summer.

The order came on the fifth day of classes, on the heels of a long holiday weekend and after each of the last two days saw a positivity rate of 20% or greater among students. The city-county public health department said there are at least 46 separate outbreaks currently tied to UW-Madison.

"I share the disappointment and frustration of students and employees who had hoped we might enjoy these first few weeks of the academic year together," Chancellor Rebecca Blank said. "Before we started this semester, we knew that no plan would be risk-free in the current environment."

Emerson Boettcher, a senior studying political science and economics, said the news was predictable but nevertheless disappointing.