UW-Madison moves forward on plan to move 70-ton boulder seen as symbol of racist past

"This is a huge accomplishment for us," she said on Wednesday. "We won’t have that constant reminder, that symbol that we don’t belong here."

McWhorter also faulted the Wisconsin State Journal for printing the vulgarity in a 1925 news article.

University historians identified the news story as the only known instance of the offensive term being used. It’s unclear whether or for how long people on campus referred to the boulder as "Niggerhead Rock." The term itself appears to have fallen out of common usage by the 1950s.

Kacie Butcher, the university's public history project director, told the Campus Planning Committee that there may be other records beyond the State Journal story, but locating them is difficult because archived records are not well organized. What is well-documented during that time period, however, is the Klu Klux Klan's active presence in Madison. Campus satire publications and comedy skits also mocked and dehumanized people of color.

Butcher told the committee that the rock's removal presents an opportunity to prioritize students of color and engage in complex conversations.

