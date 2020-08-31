UW-Madison move-in during COVID-19 era: Masks, rules and crossed fingers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do not mistake Zach Spears’ fully unpacked dorm room as a sign he expects to stay for the next three months.

The UW-Madison freshman foresees his father making the 4-1/2 hour drive from Minnesota to Madison again in just a few weeks when he predicts the campus’ COVID-19 caseload crosses into uncontrollable territory.

Some of Spears’ peers, including his own roommate, decided to stay home this semester after receiving their entirely online course schedules, but Spears said he did not seriously contemplate the idea.

“I still think this is all worth it even if it’s just for a few weeks,” he said.

Many of the nearly 6,500 UW-Madison students who moved into dorms over the past week expect a short-lived semester on campus this fall. They have watched as reopenings at other colleges across the country either failed or are in deep jeopardy.

But most of the dozen freshmen interviewed for this story said the hassle of moving in and out in the span of a month, or however long the in-person semester lasts, is worth it for the chance to meet new friends and experience a slice of “normal” college life after so many other milestones were ripped away from them last spring.