UW-Madison stayed in the top 50 colleges in the country when it comes to affordability, according to a consumer finance magazine.
The annual Money Magazine Best Colleges for Your Money list out on Monday puts UW-Madison at 48th overall and 30th among public universities, based on affordability, quality of education and outcomes.
Money reviewed 727 schools in putting the list together, according to a release from UW-Madison.
In 2017, UW-Madison was ranked 45th overall and 27th among public universities.
The top schools on the list were mainly from California, but the top school was Princeton.
The top 10 included Princeton, Cal-San Diego, Cal-Irvine, UCLA, Stanford, MIT, Cal-Berkeley, Bernard Baruch College, Michigan and Virginia.
Big 10 Conference schools on the list included Michigan (9), Illinois (25), Maryland (28), Purdue (40), Michigan State (41), UW-Madison (48), Rutgers (65), Minnesota (77), Northwestern (86), Indiana (94), Ohio State (120), Iowa (136), Penn State (243) and Nebraska (265).