UW-Madison lifts dorm quarantine, will resume some in-person classes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UW-Madison lifted quarantine orders for two of its largest dorms on Wednesday and will begin to phase in some face-to-face classes, the first easing of restrictions since COVID-19 cases spiked on campus about two weeks ago.

In an email to the campus community, Chancellor Rebecca Blank said UW-Madison is working to de-densify the number of students living in dorms by encouraging voluntary departures and allowing more students to move into single rooms.

Some classes, particularly those requiring specialized equipment or facilities, will resume in person as early as Saturday. Departments and instructors will decide whether to bring back face-to-face elements of their classes and how quickly. Students can expect to be notified on changes to their classes by Oct. 2.

"These steps do not mean COVID-19 has been eradicated from UW-Madison," Blank said in the email. "Rather, it means that, thanks to all our efforts, we have bent the curve of positive cases and if we continue to strictly follow public health measures, we can cautiously resume more in-person activities... if we see another uptick in positive cases, I will not hesitate to take additional action to limit the spread of the virus."