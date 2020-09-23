 Skip to main content
UW-Madison lifts dorm quarantine, will resume some in-person classes
UW-Madison lifts dorm quarantine, will resume some in-person classes

Witte Residence Hall

UW-Madison students living in Witte Residence Hall line up to receive bagged lunches outside the dorm on Sept. 10, the first full day of quarantine.

 EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

UW-Madison lifted quarantine orders for two of its largest dorms on Wednesday and will begin to phase in some face-to-face classes, the first easing of restrictions since COVID-19 cases spiked on campus about two weeks ago.

In an email to the campus community, Chancellor Rebecca Blank said UW-Madison is working to de-densify the number of students living in dorms by encouraging voluntary departures and allowing more students to move into single rooms. 

Some classes, particularly those requiring specialized equipment or facilities, will resume in person as early as Saturday. Departments and instructors will decide whether to bring back face-to-face elements of their classes and how quickly. Students can expect to be notified on changes to their classes by Oct. 2.

"These steps do not mean COVID-19 has been eradicated from UW-Madison," Blank said in the email. "Rather, it means that, thanks to all our efforts, we have bent the curve of positive cases and if we continue to strictly follow public health measures, we can cautiously resume more in-person activities... if we see another uptick in positive cases, I will not hesitate to take additional action to limit the spread of the virus."

University leaders greet the latest COVID-19 testing data with cautious optimism. UW-Madison's data dashboard shows a decline in positive cases and seven-day positivity rate among students tested on-campus. 

Blank's email outlined several ways in which the university is operating differently than it was at the beginning of the semester, including expanded testing capacity, reduced turnaround time and additional contact tracers. Students living in dorms will be tested every week instead of every two weeks. 

Residents of Witte and Sellery halls notified them that the two-week quarantine lifted 8 a.m. Wednesday, but the message contained a warning about the weeks ahead.

"Our ability to avoid further quarantine of any residence halls or even closing them, depends on our residents following public health guidelines and behavioral requirements...for the safety of our Badger community," the email said.

Students who quarantined elsewhere can return to their dorm after submitting a COVID-19 test result from Sept. 15 or later.

Blank and other university leaders will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the next steps for the fall semester.

This story will be updated.





