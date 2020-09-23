 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW-Madison lifts dorm quarantine for Witte and Sellery Hall residents
0 comments
topical top story

UW-Madison lifts dorm quarantine for Witte and Sellery Hall residents

{{featured_button_text}}
Witte Residence Hall

UW-Madison students living in Witte Residence Hall line up to receive bagged lunches outside the dorm on Sept. 10, the first full day of quarantine.

 EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

UW-Madison lifted quarantine orders for two of its largest dorms on Wednesday.

An email sent to residents of Witte and Sellery halls notified them that the two-week quarantine lifted 8 a.m. but the message contained a warning about the weeks ahead.

"Our ability to avoid further quarantine of any residence halls or even closing them, depends on our residents following public health guidelines and behavioral requirements...for the safety of our Badger community," the email said.

Students who quarantined elsewhere can return to their dorm after submitting a COVID-19 test result from Sept. 15 or later.

University leaders greet the latest COVID-19 testing data with cautious optimism. UW-Madison's data dashboard shows a decline in positive cases and seven-day positivity rate among students tested on-campus. 

Chancellor Rebecca Blank and other university leaders will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the next steps for the fall semester.

This story will be updated.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics