UW-Madison lifts dorm quarantine for Witte and Sellery Hall residents

UW-Madison lifted quarantine orders for two of its largest dorms on Wednesday.

An email sent to residents of Witte and Sellery halls notified them that the two-week quarantine lifted 8 a.m. but the message contained a warning about the weeks ahead.

"Our ability to avoid further quarantine of any residence halls or even closing them, depends on our residents following public health guidelines and behavioral requirements...for the safety of our Badger community," the email said.

Students who quarantined elsewhere can return to their dorm after submitting a COVID-19 test result from Sept. 15 or later.

University leaders greet the latest COVID-19 testing data with cautious optimism. UW-Madison's data dashboard shows a decline in positive cases and seven-day positivity rate among students tested on-campus.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank and other university leaders will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the next steps for the fall semester.

This story will be updated.

