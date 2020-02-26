UW-Madison leads in producing Peace Corps volunteers -- again

UW-Madison has the highest number of alumni across the globe volunteering with the Peace Corps, the fourth consecutive year that the university has earned the top spot.

There are 79 Badgers currently living and working in developing countries around the world, the university announced Wednesday.

"UW-Madison is proud of these Badgers, who are working to better the lives of people around the world," Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a statement. "These volunteers build ties with the communities they serve, creating lasting relationships that strengthen global connections for years to come."

Since the agency's founding in 1961, nearly 3,400 UW-Madison alumni have served abroad.

Peace Corps director Jody Olsen visited campus in 2018 and told the Wisconsin State Journal there are a number of indicators as to why UW-Madison leads in Peace Corps volunteers.

The university awards a large number of bachelor's degrees in foreign languages and ranks high in semester-long study abroad participation. It also has a high number of students receiving offers for the Fulbright Program, the federal government’s flagship international educational exchange program. All of these show how UW-Madison positions itself and its students to be global citizens, she said.

