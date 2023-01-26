UW-Madison launches center to explore, reckon with campus' history

UW-Madison is launching a center that will expand on last fall's "Sifting and Reckoning" exhibit to educate people about the campus' history.

The university anticipates having the Rebecca M. Blank Center for Campus History — named for the former UW chancellor — running with a permanent staff by mid-summer, a release from UW-Madison said. It will take the baton from the Public History Project, a limited initiative funded by private donors, which Blank started in 2019.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said in a statement that naming the center after Blank, who left UW-Madison last year and whose plans to become president of Northwestern University were hindered by a cancer diagnosis, was a way to recognize her role in creating the Public History Project.

“Chancellor Emerita Blank recognized that our campus, to move forward, needed to learn from and reckon with difficult aspects of its history. Her vision and leadership began this process, and with today’s announcement, we will continue that important work," Mnookin said.

'Sifting and Reckoning': UW-Madison exhibit puts past discrimination on display 'Sifting and Reckoning,' opening Monday at the Chazen Museum of Art, takes a hard look at past inequities and those who fought them.

The Public History Project was commissioned to address two student groups in the early 1920s who held the name of the Ku Klux Klan. The result was the "Sifting and Reckoning" exhibit this fall at the Chazen Museum of Art, which put acts of discrimination and hatred by UW-Madison and the greater Madison community toward marginalized groups on display.

Public History Director Kacie Lucchini Butcher said the center will embed the work of the project into the campus' decision-making.

"Our faculty, staff and students are eager to take this history and use it to make our campus a better place for everyone," Lucchini Butcher said.

UW-Madison has launched a separate initiative in recent years to address its history with the Ho-Chunk Nation. The last two years, UW-Madison has raised the Ho-Chunk flag on Bascom Hill and has a marker there addressing the land's history as being the sacred home to dozens of effigies and burial mounds.

North Hall, UW-Madison's first building, was built on known Ho-Chunk burial sites, Bird Bear said. More burial sites and effigies were destroyed to construct Bascom and Agricultural halls more than a century ago.

Director of Tribal Relations Aaron Bird Bear leaves UW-Madison a changed campus UW-Madison Director of Tribal Relations Aaron Bird Bear says he's retiring knowing he achieved his mission of the university offering a sincere land acknowledgement to the Ho-Chunk Nation.