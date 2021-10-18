UW-Madison launches Center for DREAMers to support state's undocumented young adults

A flurry of questions ran through Erika Rosales' head during the college application process: Which schools might accept me? How can I afford it? Am I eligible for any scholarships? How should I answer the question of citizenship status?

Navigating through college can be tricky for any student, but even more so for Rosales and the hundreds of thousands of other undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as young children and who remain here under the temporary, renewable protections of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program created by the Obama administration in 2012.

Rosales, who now works for UW-Madison, figured out the path to earning bachelor's and master's degrees largely on her own. She always wondered how much smoother her journey may have been if there had existed a place for her to pose questions and seek help — something other states have to support DACA recipients but Wisconsin lacks.

Rosales and Erin Barbato, a clinical professor at the UW Law School, teamed up to lead a statewide "Center for DREAMers" where they will coordinate legal representation, mental and social services, and career and educational counseling for the nearly 7,000 estimated DACA beneficiaries who are living in Wisconsin.