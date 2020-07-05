UW-Madison labs slowly reopening, but scientists fear virus' ripple effects on research

One of her post-doctoral fellows with funding to travel to South Africa for his project is stuck in Madison for the summer, while another has been able to forge ahead on field work in Kansas. A graduate student with a project that includes field work in Mexico postponed the trip until 2021, but another was far enough along in her research that she spent the pandemic writing papers.

Undergraduate seniors completing their theses finished their year-long projects this spring. But McCulloh fears this year’s incoming class of seniors may be delayed in getting their own projects up and running this summer.

For students just starting out in their studies and unfamiliar with some research procedures, McCulloh has held FaceTime video calls to walk them though proper techniques while also limiting the number of people working in the lab.

As for McCulloh’s own work studying how plants respond to drought and other extreme temperatures, she said she has mostly been able to continue her research remotely.

“These are questions we really need answers to,” she said. “Climate change is unfortunately not pausing because of COVID-19.”