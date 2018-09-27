UW-Madison is ranked among the top 50 universities in the world once again, and is in the top 25 of U.S. universities, according to rankings released Wednesday.
Times Higher Education, a weekly magazine based in London, issued its annual world university rankings, looking at 1,258 institutions and judging the schools on teaching, research, citations (research influence), international outlook and industry income (knowledge transfer).
UW-Madison is ranked 43rd worldwide for the second year in a row and 23rd within the U.S. for the third year in a row.
The state's flagship university scored 89.9 out of 100 in citations, 71 out of 100 in research and 70.3 out of 100 in teaching.
The top 10 universities worldwide included seven from the United States. The top 10 in order were Oxford and Cambridge, both in the United Kingdom, Stanford, MIT, Cal Tech, Harvard, Princeton, Yale, the Imperial College of London and the University of Chicago.
Big Ten Conference schools were well represented in the world rankings, with 10 of the 14 universities in the top 100.
Michigan was 20th, followed by Northwestern (25), Wisconsin (43), Illinois (50), Purdue (64), Minnesota and Ohio State (tied at 71), Penn State (81), Maryland (82) and Michigan State (93).
Big Ten schools below 100 include Indiana (146), Rutgers (176), Iowa (in the 201 to 250 level) and Nebraska (in the 351 to 400 level).
How did the strongest collegiate football schools fare? Not very well.
Alabama, ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll, Georgia, ranked No. 2, and Oklahoma, ranked No. 6, were all in the 401-500 level of best universities worldwide.
No. 5 Louisiana State was in the 501-600 level and No. 10 Auburn was in the 601-800 level.
No. 3 Clemson wasn't in the rankings, but it was 618th in the latest U.S. News and World Report world university rankings.
The other top 10 AP poll schools are No. 4 Ohio State, No. 7 Stanford, No. 8 Notre Dame (ranked 173 in the school rankings) and No. 9 Penn State.