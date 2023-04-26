UW-Madison’s fastest-growing school and degree programs have managed to succeed, thus far, without a centralized location.
Now, though, the university is putting them under one roof — the 350,000-square-foot Computer, Data and Information Sciences building currently being constructed.
Data science is UW-Madison’s fastest-growing major, with more than 900 students enrolled since it launched in 2019.
With more than 3,400 students, Computer Sciences is the university’s largest major. It’s also ranks second in growth.
A “ground blessing ceremony” — which couldn’t accurately be called a groundbreaking ceremony, as a pit already exists where two former maintenance buildings stood — was held Tuesday, with university officials celebrating the growth of the school and emphasizing the importance of data analytics to UW-Madison and society going forward.
“That is what I’m most excited about this building and what we’re doing here,” Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said Tuesday. “To solve real, important problems in the world, so often we must engage across. We can’t do that if we’re siloed. We can’t do that if we’re wearing blinders.”
Over the next 2½ years, a seven-story building will take shape at the corner of West Johnson and Orchard streets. It’ll be home to CDIS’s four majors — computer, data and information science and statistics — and will house other campus entities, such as the UW School of Medicine and Public Health’s Department of Biostatistics and web data development.
The $260 million building is privately funded, with nearly half coming from Badger billionaires Josh and Tashia Morgridge and another $50 million from Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, the nonprofit licensing arm of the university.
Located under the College of Letters and Science, CDIS was created in 2019 after former Chancellor Rebecca Blank realized the computer science program was growing at a pace the university wasn’t prepared for, CDIS founding Director Tom Erickson said. A task force recommended creating the school, which at the time involved pulling together the degree programs from other areas on campus.
UW-Madison announced plans to construct the new facility in September 2021, when CDIS had 3,600 students. Now, the school has more than 5,000 students this semester, a tenth of UW-Madison’s total enrollment.
The building will feature flexible working spaces, sustainability features such as high-capacity solar panels and water collection systems.
It’ll also include a student commons named for Blank. Erickson said he told Blank of his plans a few weeks before her death in February, and her request was that if they named anything for her, it should be related to students.
It was a surprise to Blank’s widower, Hanns Kuttner, who said Tuesday he was honored they chose to honor her.
“Creating the school was a tough call, because it was going to violate the existing structure the organization had (by putting the programs together in one school), and it was going to be doing something different,” Kuttner recalled. “But she said, ‘This is a chance for us to be excellent, and we don’t have many chances to be excellent. And anyone who’s used ChatGPT knows, that’s where the world’s going, and you want to get there first.”
High demand
Part of what’s driving CDIS’s popularity is an economy that is hungry for data, Erickson said.
Even fields that aren’t rooted in data collection are after it, such as journalism, tourism and marketing, Erickson explained. About 40% of CDIS students are double-majoring in another area of campus, he said, as many look to apply data and scientific analysis to industries such as political science and history.
It’s a change that’s been ushered in over the last two decades, as most industries now rely on at least some statistic or analytic feedback. As a result, growth in the majors has been explosive: In 2011, there were just 200 students studying computer science; now there are 3,424 who either have declared it as a major or a certificate.
“You can’t watch a sporting event without tons of statistics,” Erickson said. “Students are finding that ... it’s creating tons of value. It’s interesting for them, it’s something unique about the American culture, how much we love statistics.”
Students also are interested in the human side of technology, as issues such as data privacy and security and artificial intelligence applications such as ChatGPT raise ethical questions.
“It’s great to build faster, better computers and more powerful and easier to use software, but unless you take the human factors into consideration as well, you’re missing something,” he said.
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
