UW-Madison hires internally for next chief diversity officer

UW-Madison has tapped an administrator who oversees diversity efforts in the School of Education as its next chief diversity officer, the university announced Tuesday.

LaVar Charleston, whose research focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion on college campuses, will begin the job Aug. 2. The chief diversity officer, one of a handful of positions reporting directly to Chancellor Rebecca Blank, leads campuswide efforts to create a diverse and inclusive community.

“These are hard and challenging times, but they are also encouraging times, because there’s a renewed energy on our campus,” Charleston said in the university's announcement. “We have more allies than we’ve had in recent times, and there’s a renewed sense of ownership and accountability when it comes to anti-racist practices and making sure our environments are inclusive.”