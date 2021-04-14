UW-Madison hires former Foxconn official to lead office working with businesses

UW-Madison recently hired a former Foxconn Technology Group official to lead the university's Office of Business Engagement.

The hiring of John Garnetti, Foxconn's former deputy director of U.S. strategic initiatives, comes about halfway through a five-year agreement between UW-Madison and the Taiwanese technology company that critics say has fallen far short of expectations.

Foxconn officials in 2018 committed $100 million to help fund a new UW-Madison engineering building and company-related research. Records show the university received $700,000 in the first two years of the deal — less than 1% of the company’s pledge.

UW-Madison spokesperson John Lucas said the university had no update on the company's financial commitments beyond the $700,000 received so far.