When Maya Coumbe Gitter turned her tassel Saturday, she not only completed her own degree, but she also carried on a 140-year legacy.

Four generations of women in her family — from her great-great-grandmother to aunts before her — had walked the same path she just completed, going as far back as the late 19th century.

Coumbe Gitter, who is from the Brookfield area and grew up in various locations around the state, says she selected her alma mater free of any outside influence or pressure.

“I didn’t know too much about the history myself, but I knew I wanted to come here in eighth grade when I came to my first Badger game,” she said. “My dad took me, and I got my first taste of, like, just the spirit and camaraderie of the school, and I just was so impressed by it.”

Coumbe Gitter, who got her degree in biochemistry with an environmental science minor, graduated in good company outside of her own family tree — Saturday’s ceremony was the largest commencement in UW-Madison history, with 7,826 degrees conferred, according to UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin.

Jumping around UW-Madison graduates dance and jump to “Jump Around” during the commencement ceremony. The song played, as is tradition at Badgers football ga…

In a way, Mnookin said, Saturday was as much a commencement for her as it was for those earning degrees, marking the completion of her first year as chancellor. Addressing the crowd at Camp Randall Stadium, Mnookin recalled some of the lessons she has learned from students and faculty during the past year: finding turtles in the UW Arboretum, walking out across the ice to the statue of Lady Liberty on frozen Lake Mendota, and to beware of springtime blizzards.

“You certainly taught me how to jump around, and how to support community in this amazing institution,” she said. “You share a deep bond that I know will last a lifetime.”

Family moment Graduate London Butler visits with her cousin Teri before Saturday's commencement ceremony. More than 40,000 guests packed the Isthmus this we…

A notable absence was that of former Chancellor Rebecca Blank, who brought commencement back to Camp Randall. Blank died in February of cancer, and Saturday’s celebrants took a moment to honor her amid the jubilant ceremony.

“Chancellor Blank often said this was her favorite day of the year, and I know she would be so proud of every one of you,” said Mnookin.

Keynote speaker

Joining university officials in offering congratulations and wisdom to the class of 2023 was keynote speaker Eric H. Holder Jr., the first African American to serve as U.S. attorney general.

Holder, the father of a 2020 UW-Madison graduate, touched on the pandemic, protests and politics.

“You already know what the most urgent issues are because you’re already leading the way, standing up for your most basic rights, fighting for those who are more vulnerable, speaking out against racism, hatred and bigotry,” he said.

Eric H. Holder Jr. Keynote speaker Eric H. Holder Jr., the first African American person to serve as U.S. attorney general, addresses UW-Madison graduates. Holde…

He discussed the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1965 visit to the university, where King addressed a standing room only crowd on campus.

“Just after leaving campus, (King) reminded a reporter that, ‘We’re at a terrible stage when we confuse dissent with disloyalty, and we view every protester as a traitor,’” said Holder. “So, when you hear people fan the flames of xenophobia for their own cynical self-interest, you have a responsibility to demand better, to speak out for civility, tolerance and understanding, especially among those with whom you happen to disagree.”

Community support

This year’s spring commencement comes after a tempestuous couple of weeks for university students, many of whom took to the streets to protest after a video circulated in early May featuring a white student spouting racial slurs, saying she wanted Black people returned to slavery.

Hundreds protest for second day, say UW-Madison response to racist video is insufficient Thursday's protest, which had more than 500 in attendance, followed what Blk Pwr Coalition students felt was a lackluster response from UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin over their demands.

Graduates Sydney Bobb and Faith Ocoko, both Blk Pwr Coalition members, approached the microphone at Saturday’s ceremony to share their experiences as Black students on campus, and to offer their congratulations and encouragement to Black graduates and prospective Black students of the university.

“Being from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, coming to a school where the Black population takes up less than three percent was a huge culture shock to me,” said Ocoko. “Being a Black pre-med student, it seemed that the odds were stacked against me. ... Through perseverance, hard work and the support of my community, my Black community, I was able to thrive.”

Ocoko added that she was grateful for the Black upperclassmen she met in her early days who told her “the honest and blatant truth about what this university had to offer us.”

Campus experience

Bobb recalled her time in Sellery Residence Hall, where she said she immediately noticed the lack of diversity in the student population.

“Besides some of my cohort members and I, you could count the number of Black students on our floor on one hand,” said Bobb.

She added that the racist video circulating in early May “shook UW-Madison’s student body, specifically the Black students.”

“I say shook and not stunned because we’ve seen this before,” said Bobb. “The many missteps that this university and its administrators have made in response to the video proved what we have already thought: that this university is not and has never been for our progression as Black students.”

Bobb, who hails from Boston, Massachusetts, earned her bachelor’s degree in African cultural studies, while Ocoko, of Milwaukee, earned hers in neurobiology with a certificate in French.

In her own speech, Mnookin acknowledged the video, saying she hoped people knew that the viral clip was not a representation of the campus community.

“No matter how loud such voices may seem at times, they are not who we want to be,” she said.

Legacy of learning

The ceremony concluded with the movement of tassels and the singing of “Varsity,” as more than 7,000 new Badger alumni posed for photos and hugged their loved ones.

As the graduates threw their hats and beamed with pride, Coumbe Gitter joined them, ready to cement her own legacy, and grateful for the women who came before her.

In 1883, her great-great-grandmother, Helen Louise Meyer Hunt, walked that same path to accept a degree in English and German, 20 years after women were first accepted into the university.

In 1924, Emily Hunt Hagen followed suit, earning her degree in history. Both she and Meyer Hunt went on to be teachers.

Helen Louise Hagen Gitter was next in 1953 when she graduated from UW with an education and home economics degree. In 1983, she returned to the university, earning her master’s in continuing adult education alongside her daughter, Theresa Gitter Brunmeier, Coumbe Gitter’s aunt who majored in English and education.

Degree in hand, Coumbe Gitter isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. She’ll continue her education at Johns Hopkins in the fall, where she hopes to earn her master’s of science in public health. She sees a future for herself in project management, where she says her goal is to focus on world hunger.

“Trying to just, you know, feed as many people as we can and keep them as healthy as possible,” she said.

Even with so much to look forward to, it’s a bittersweet weekend, she added, knowing that she’ll be ending her days at the university in the same place she fell in love with it: Camp Randall.

Photos: UW-Madison's 170th commencement