UW-Madison graduate student apologizes for falsely claiming to be a person of color

A UW-Madison graduate student apologized and resigned from a teaching position at the university after falsely claiming to be a person of color.

CV Vitolo-Haddad, a graduate student in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication who uses they/them pronouns, said they identify as Southern Italian/Sicilian. But in a series of apologies issued over the past week, they said they have distorted their ancestry, failed to correct others' assumptions about their ethnic origins and relied on their parents' "conflicting stories" of their heritage.

"I have let guesses about my ancestry become answers I wanted but couldn’t prove," Vitolo-Haddad wrote in an apology posted Sunday on the blogging platform Medium. "I have let people make assumptions when I should have corrected them."

In a second apology posted Tuesday, Vitolo-Haddad wrote that when asked if they identify as Black on three separate occasions, they did not say no.