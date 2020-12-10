UW-Madison fires employee who drove motorcycle through group of protesters

After the shift, Yaeger penned an email to bosses apologizing for his use of foul language. However, "in anticipation that they were going to call me a racist," Yaeger said he included the n-word three times in his message — "none of them derogatory, absolutely not, as a matter of fact, used with as much love as possible."

Later in the week, Yaeger didn't show up for work or call in to explain his absence, the third reason he said UW-Madison cited for his termination.

The clash with Yaeger and the university's subsequent handling of the incident upset many UW-Madison students of color.

One group known as the BIPOC Coalition, which supports Black, Indigenous and people of color, expressed doubt that Yaeger would be fired and suggested administrators did not care about the safety of students of color because Yaeger continued to be employed and paid during their investigation.