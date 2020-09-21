UW-Madison fires back at Dane County for proposing online classes, sending students home

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank on Monday fired back at Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, who blames the university for a recent spike in the county's COVID-19 cases that he said is straining public health resources.

Blank called on Parisi to work with the university to promote and enforce safe behavior off campus, and warned that the county is unlikely to see a rapid decline in cases until the agencies with jurisdiction over off-campus areas take action.

"It's long past time to stop arguing," she said in a statement. "We'd welcome a conversation on how we can work together to help our community."

The best way to reduce the number of infections, Blank said, is "not by issuing press releases calling for students to leave, but to partner in developing collaborative solutions for the benefit of all residents."

The chancellor's statement illustrates the latest escalation in tensions between the university and the community over Blank's decision to reopen campus this fall.