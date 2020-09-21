UW-Madison fires back at Dane County for proposing online classes, sending students home

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank on Monday fired back at Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, who blames the university for a recent spike in the county's COVID-19 cases that he said is straining public health resources.
Blank called on Parisi to work with the university to promote and enforce safe behavior off campus, and warned that the county is unlikely to see a rapid decline in cases until the agencies with jurisdiction over off-campus areas take action.
"It's long past time to stop arguing," she said in a statement. "We'd welcome a conversation on how we can work together to help our community."
The best way to reduce the number of infections, Blank said, is "not by issuing press releases calling for students to leave, but to partner in developing collaborative solutions for the benefit of all residents."
The chancellor's statement illustrates the latest escalation in tensions between the university and the community over Blank's decision to reopen campus this fall.
More than two dozen other local elected leaders signed a letter in late August asking UW-Madison to move all classes online and keep most all students out of the dorms.
Parisi called on the university to take similar steps a few days into the start of classes after the county experienced a surge in virus cases, the vast majority of which the city-county public health department tied to UW-Madison students.
Blank has repeatedly defended reopening campus over the objections of some students, employees and community members. With the majority of the student body living off campus, Blank said most would have returned to the city to honor their apartment leases this fall even if UW-Madison started the semester with online-only classes.
"It's wishful thinking to suggest otherwise," she said.
After Public Health Madison and Dane County identified at least 46 separate outbreaks tied to UW-Madison, the university moved all classes online for at least two weeks and quarantined two of its largest dorms.
University leaders are "cautiously optimistic" about the latest data. The seven-day average positivity rate of students tested on-campus is 5.7%, down from a high of 10.4% on Sept. 13. The number of new cases has declined each of the past five days, according to UW-Madison's data dashboard.
The two-week moratorium on campus restrictions expires later this week. Students, staff and community members alike are looking to see what, if any, restrictions are lifted and whether UW-Madison officials can explain how a similar surge would be prevented.
The chancellor in her statement noted the ease with which one can find photos on social media showing long lines outside Downtown bars or parties in apartment buildings despite the university's educational messaging on public health guidelines and the "hundreds of hours" staff spent visiting places off campus to discourage parties.
UW-Madison lacks jurisdiction to shut down gatherings off campus, Blank said, putting the onus on agencies with enforcement authority to take additional action. She added that the university plans to "take all appropriate steps" to ensure that Badger football does not create a negative impact.
"Students are an important part of the Madison community," Blank said. "You can't simply wish them away, nor should you. This is where students live, where they work, where they vote and their presence supports hundreds of local businesses and the Dane County economy."
Public Health Madison and Dane County did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
This story will be updated with reaction from Parisi.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!