UW-Madison fined $74,000 over care of research animals

PETA, an animal rights group and frequent critic of universities' practices with animals, said in a statement that UW-Madison shouldn't be allowed "another chance to harm and kill animals."

UW-Madison previously paid the USDA a more than $35,000 fine in 2014 for animal research-related violations.

The university has a large animal research program, with about 7,000 people certified to work with animals in nearly 50 facilities.

Most of the problems described in the most recent settlement were immediately reported by campus staff to federal agencies, according to university spokeswoman Kelly Tyrrell. UW-Madison took steps to prevent future violations, including upgrading procedures, equipment and staffing, long before the settlement was reached April 15 and the fine was paid April 29.

"Studying animals is still the only way to answer many crucial questions about how human and animal biology works and how disease affects them, and the best way to develop ways to prevent and treat many of those disorders," Tyrrell said, adding that UW-Madison is "committed to conducting this research in a responsible and ethical manner."

