UW-Madison faculty hiring hits 15-year high, but pay remains a problem

UW-Madison hired its largest class of new faculty members in at least 15 years and there were fewer attempts by other universities recruiting professors away in the last academic year.

Data provided by UW-Madison earlier this month show the extent of the university’s rebound in faculty recruitment and retention in the three school years since 2015-16 when officials said budget cuts and controversial changes to tenure policies led to a decline in the number of new faculty hires and a spike in other institutions poaching UW-Madison professors.

UW-Madison tallied 46 faculty retention cases sparked by an outside offer or recruitment effort during the 2018-19 year. Thirteen of those professors left and the university spent $7.2 million on research funding and salary increases to keep the others. That’s down from the $23.6 UW-Madison spent on retention packages in 2015-16.

During the five years before the policy changes and budget cuts in 2015, UW-Madison averaged 100 retention cases and 21 faculty departures.