UW-Madison faculty hiring hits 15-year high, but pay remains a problem

UW-Madison hired its largest class of new faculty members in at least 15 years and there were fewer attempts by other universities recruiting professors away in the last academic year.
Data provided by UW-Madison earlier this month show the extent of the university’s rebound in faculty recruitment and retention in the three school years since 2015-16 when officials said budget cuts and controversial changes to tenure policies led to a decline in the number of new faculty hires and a spike in other institutions poaching UW-Madison professors.
UW-Madison tallied 46 faculty retention cases sparked by an outside offer or recruitment effort during the 2018-19 year. Thirteen of those professors left and the university spent $7.2 million on research funding and salary increases to keep the others. That’s down from the $23.6 UW-Madison spent on retention packages in 2015-16.
During the five years before the policy changes and budget cuts in 2015, UW-Madison averaged 100 retention cases and 21 faculty departures.
Provost John Karl Scholz said in an interview that the 46 cases, the lowest of any in the past nine years, was a good thing, reflecting how comfortable faculty are on campus and their belief in the university’s mission.
But pay remains a problem in retaining top talent. Chancellor Rebecca Blank said at a UW Board of Regents meeting last year that professors receive outside offers, on average, 40% higher than their current salary.
On the recruitment side, UW-Madison made 245 offers for tenured or tenure-track faculty positions last school year, about 70 more than the previous two years. Nearly 150 professors accepted UW-Madison’s offers.
“We’re competing with the finest institutions in the world,” Scholz said of the 98 job candidates who turned down the university. “We win some, we lose some.”
One of the big wins in the past year was hiring geochemist Andrea Dutton, who was recently awarded a MacArthur award, commonly known as a “genius” grant, for her work studying sea level rise and ice sheet changes during past periods of global warming.
Wage gap
The compensation gap between UW-Madison faculty and its peers remains a “constant challenge,” Scholz said.
A state legislative committee recently passed a compensation plan that will provide all System employees with a 2% raise in January and another 2% raise in 2021.
University of Wisconsin System data indicate that UW-Madison salaries lag 15% behind peer institutions and the gap is as high as 19% at some other UW campuses.
Blank described in a blog post this fall efforts the university has made in recent years to boost faculty pay. Those changes elevated the university for the first time since the 2003-04 school year to move from 12th place among its dozen peer institutions in the American Association of Universities to 11th.
“It’s good to no longer be at the very bottom, but it’s pretty hard to fire up a crowd to chant, “We’re number 11!” Blank wrote. “We can do better.”