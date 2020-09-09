 Skip to main content
UW-Madison facility starts manufacturing COVID-19 treatment drug
WAISMAN CENTER | COVID-19 TREATMENT

UW-Madison facility starts manufacturing COVID-19 treatment drug

Production bioreactor

Waisman Biomanufacturing staff member Rachel Mosher adjusts the controls on a production bioreactor like the one in which antibodies for a drug developed to treat COVID-19 will be produced.

 WAISMAN BIOMANUFACTURING

A lab at UW-Madison's Waisman Center started manufacturing a new drug to treat COVID-19 patients, the university announced Wednesday.

Waisman Biomanufacturing is working with GigaGen, a California-based biotechnology company, on a drug that uses an approach similar to treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma, or blood products from people recovering from an infection.

The drug, called GIGA-2050, is "one of the most exciting manufacturing challenges we have encountered," Waisman Biomanufacturing director Carl Ross said in a university announcement.

chromatography 1

Waisman Biomanufacturing staff member Dave Richards purifies antibodies for a drug developed to treat and prevent COVID-19 developed by the biotech company GigaGen.

GigaGen screened blood donated by people recovering from COVID-19 and found large variation in the amount of antibodies among patients. Antibodies are proteins created by the immune system to detect and fight off a virus.

Manufacturing of the drug relies upon a technique that involves genetically engineering cells to produce many thousands of different antibodies that bind to the virus.

Waisman scientists will analyze and purify the results, as well as package them into a drug product for GigaGen. The company creates a variety of antibody drugs for infectious diseases and cancers.

GigaGen reports that lab tests show GIGA-2050 has been more protective against the virus than plasma. The company is planning multiple phases of testing, which will be produced by Waisman Biomanufacturing and a biotech company in Florida.

The Waisman Biomanufacturing center was created to facilitate development of new therapeutic drugs.

