UW-Madison facility starts manufacturing COVID-19 treatment drug

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A lab at UW-Madison's Waisman Center started manufacturing a new drug to treat COVID-19 patients, the university announced Wednesday.

Waisman Biomanufacturing is working with GigaGen, a California-based biotechnology company, on a drug that uses an approach similar to treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma, or blood products from people recovering from an infection.

The drug, called GIGA-2050, is "one of the most exciting manufacturing challenges we have encountered," Waisman Biomanufacturing director Carl Ross said in a university announcement.

GigaGen screened blood donated by people recovering from COVID-19 and found large variation in the amount of antibodies among patients. Antibodies are proteins created by the immune system to detect and fight off a virus.

Manufacturing of the drug relies upon a technique that involves genetically engineering cells to produce many thousands of different antibodies that bind to the virus.

Waisman scientists will analyze and purify the results, as well as package them into a drug product for GigaGen. The company creates a variety of antibody drugs for infectious diseases and cancers.