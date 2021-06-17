UW-Madison expands COVID-19 sequencing, joining global project to improve pandemic response

“It acted as sort of a ‘scared straight’ program,” David O’Connor said. “When people found out there was a cluster involving one of these variants of concern, they were very reactive and did intensify behaviors that frankly had become a little bit lax as the pandemic progressed.”

With cases in Dane County on the decline, he said he hopes to use the Rockefeller grant to conduct research that is “forward looking” and includes school-age children. Researchers have been working with the city-county health department to test children under 12 because many children in that age group may not be vaccinated until 2022.

“When school starts again ... kids could play a greater role in transmission and evolution of the virus, and so we want to make sure we can track that,” Friedrich said. “We also want to get more representative samples throughout the state.”

To ensure the world is better prepared for the next pandemic, Shelby O’Connor said the project’s regional sequencing hubs will be just one part of a broader response.