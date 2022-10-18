 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW-MADISON | STUDENTS IN ENGINEERING

UW-Madison engineering students create ramp prototype to make boating more accessible

UW Prototype 01

UW-Madison School of Engineering students Sarah Neu, from left, Megan Mulrooney, Mary Laudon and Madeline Morrell discuss a prototype they devised to improve access for boating enthusiasts with physical disabilities.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

For a group of UW-Madison engineering students, their latest prototype is personal.

A dozen students with the Society of Women Engineers have created a remote-controlled ramp to allow those with mobility limitations to more safely get on and off small boats such as pontoons.

Their design could help the two brothers of one of the students, Mary Laudon. Both have disabilities and one has trouble walking and requires significant amounts of one-on-one attention.

"Boating is something that we can all enjoy, and when he can come with, it means my parents can come with a break from everyday life," Laudon said.

Madison college students camped out overnight and waited for hours ahead of J. Michael Real Estate's opening on Friday, Oct. 7. Students were looking to sign leases for the 2023-24 school year, which were first-come, first-serve.

Made in partnership with Fond du Lac-based Mercury Marine, students will present their prototype at the society's annual conference in Houston later this week. There, UW-Madison will compete against female engineering teams from nine other schools, including the University of California-Berkeley, University of Minnesota and University of Illinois.

The prototype includes a ramp that can be adjusted to the height of a dock and a remote-controlled pontoon boat door that opens and closes in both directions.

Where the design goes next will depend on whether Mercury Marine and its parent company, Brunswick, decide to pursue a patent or use aspects of it in their own designs, senior engineering student Madeline Morrell said.

UW Prototype 02

The prototype is essentially a height-adjustable ramp that can be used to get into a boat, combined with a door that opens in both directions.

The prototype won't be making the trip down to Houston, Morrell added, as they don't want to risk damaging it on the plane. Instead, they'll show a video of the prototype during their 15-minute presentation so the prototype itself can be turned over to Mercury Marine unharmed.

"It was really rewarding to see ... how we could make an impact by working together to come up with this final solution that could be implemented at a greater scale," Morrell said.

The ramp was one of three initial designs the team started considering in December for the competition. The team scrapped two other ideas, an inflatable seat belt, which wasn't feasible without a chemical engineer, and additional controls on the boat's steering wheel, which they felt didn't meet the goal of accessibility.

UW Prototype 03

UW-Madison School of Engineering students Madeline Morrell, from left, Sarah Neu, Megan Mulrooney and Mary Laudon demonstrate the prototype they and other students created for a competition in Houston.

One group of students created computer models of the ramp, and another led the computer coding process that allows it to move, Morrell said. A third team was responsible for physically building the prototype last spring. They put in about a combined 600 hours on the project.

"It was kind of a scramble to get everything done as everyone was leaving for finals, but it included a lot of time ... in our campus fabrication spaces," Laudon said. "We found a lot of these materials also in the scrap bins of these buildings to expedite our design and make it low-cost for us."

Second-year engineering student Megan Mulrooney, who's worked on other disability-accessibility projects while at UW-Madison, said she appreciates the broad nature of the ramp project that can make boating easier for people. Mulrooney's grandparents are getting older, she explained, and she wants to be able to share boating with them by making it easier for them to get from the dock into the boat.

"What I like about this project is it doesn't just increase accessibility for someone in a wheelchair but also for service dogs or the elderly or for children," she said.

