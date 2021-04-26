UW-Madison engineering professor who led 'toxic' lab will resign this summer

College of Engineering Dean Ian Robertson originally planned to allow Sayeed to return to teaching with additional precautions in place. However, he changed his mind and the professor was reassigned to administrative work that included collecting data about other engineering schools.

Sayeed did not respond to voicemails and an email on Monday. He apologized for his behavior but denied abusing his authority in a written response to the university’s 2017 investigation.

Sometime after the State Journal published its first story in 2019, UW-Madison opened a second investigation into Sayeed. The State Journal requested records related to this investigation on Monday.

The turnaround time takes at least a few weeks because state law requires the subject of the records — in this case, Sayeed — to be notified of the request and given an opportunity to block release of the records.