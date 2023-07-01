UW-Madison researchers have successfully developed an electric motor using 3D printing technology, paving the way for future electric motors to more efficiently use electricity without sacrificing power.

The prototype, which uses a higher-percentage silicon electrical steel that reduces energy losses, was designed as part of a collaboration between UW-Madison post-doctoral research assistant FNU Nishanth and Alexander Goodall, a Ph.D. based at England's University of Sheffield, and their advisors, Eric Severson and Iain Todd.

The prototype design consists of a stator, a circular-shaped object with prongs that wires can be wrapped around them and turned inside the core of a motor to create an electrical field. The biggest design difference between the prototype and traditional stators can be seen in the prongs themselves, as they feature an intricate design of thin geometric lines meant to reduce energy loss.

Nishanth and Goodall's partnership started in July 2020 after they met at a conference and realize they each had what the other needed: Nishanth was knowledgeable in creating unconventional motors; Goodall had access to the printing technology to make it a reality.

By October 2022, they had a printed prototype but weren't sure it would work. Nishanth tested it in his Engineering Hall lab by applying an electrical current to it — and then ran the test again because he couldn't believe what he was seeing. With the prototype's design, he was pulling more energy than he thought he'd get with less material.

"When you have 30% lower mass, you would expect that your torque would also be lower ... but that wasn't the case," Nishanth said. "So, this shows that you know you're actually going to net torque density improvement in this machine and if we can further improve this, (making a more efficient motor) would be a game changer."

Traditional methods of creating stators in electric motors use a lamination process, where coils of electrical steel are rolled into a press exerting multiple tons of pressure. What you get as a result is a stator stacked with the laminations with tiny but visible ridge lines on the top of the prongs.

That method, though easily replicated, tends to rely on using an electrical steel alloy with 3% silicon in it, which lends to higher rates of energy loss and less efficiency. An electrical steel alloy made with 6.5% silicon, recommended by the U.S. Department of Energy, reduces energy losses but is more brittle and is less likely to withstand the traditional lamination process.

But with 3D printing, there's no need for tons of pressure to be exerted and the machine can print the delicate pattern on the small 10-kilowatt prototype stator within 20 hours, Nishanth said. While that wouldn't be enough energy to run an electric vehicle, the model could be easily scaled up to reach 40 kilowatts and printed faster on an industrial printer.

Nishanth and Goodall's discovery comes as the demand for electric motors is rapidly growing. Heating, cooling and ventilation systems already drive the market as electric motors as they boast high efficiency; with the increased push toward electric vehicles by incentivizing both companies and consumers subsidies and tax credits, the electric motor industry is expected to nearly double to $249.6 billion by 2032.

Such innovations will be crucial when pioneering the next phases of transportation electrification, such as domestic flights, which are significantly limited because of the sheer amount of weight battery technology adds in comparison to jet fuel. Not only will batteries need to be lighter, but motors will need to use it more efficiently.

"Your battery can only store a certain amount of energy," Nishanth said. "If less of that goes into losses, more of that can be used as useful power to take your EVs or electrified flights further."

Photos: UW-Madison's Bakke Recreation and Wellbeing Center