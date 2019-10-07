UW-Madison received a third place in its first time being rated by the national organization scoring universities on their environmental performance and sustainability efforts.
The Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE) announced that UW-Madison earned silver in a system awarding platinum, gold, silver or bronze designations.
The award in and of itself is seen on campus as an accomplishment. To receive a platinum, gold, silver or bronze designation from the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE), institutions must collect reams of data from different departments — energy consumption, course offerings and dining hall policies, to name a few. More than 150 people on campus spent eight months putting together the 244-page report.
"Don't print it!" UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said of the report to a small crowd gathered Monday for the announcement. "Read it online."
Blank said earning a silver is typical for a university, particularly a large institution, to receive in its first time submitting the report. How UW-Madison scored on its first try represents a baseline assessment of where campus sustainability efforts are and where to improve. It can also be used, she said, to compare campus to its peers and help in recruiting students and employees.
"People want to be on a campus that cares about the environment," she said.
The majority of other University of Wisconsin System campuses have already been rated by AASHE. For example, UW-Stevens Point, UW-River Falls and UW-Oshkosh all received a gold designation last year. UW-Platteville and UW-Whitewater scored silver in 2018.
UW-Madison was one of the last universities in the Big 10 network to hire a full-time sustainability director, Missy Nergard, who started in August 2018.
Nergard spearheaded submission of the report, something she said university employees had tried three times before, but never completed.
"We needed to know where we are so we can set some aspirational yet doable goals," Nergard told the Wisconsin State Journal after the event, which was advertised as "zero-waste" with attendees wearing dry erase board name tags and locally sourced food served.
The university received one of its lowest scores in the category of buildings, receiving 0.64 out of eight points.
Nergard said she expects operations to be one of the areas that will take UW-Madison longest to address because it's reliant on securing funding and donors aren't typically interested in making energy efficiency-specific investments, such as a boiler room.
She also said the university's buildings operations may be more energy-efficient than the report indicates.
That's because UW-Madison may have met Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification requirements for new buildings, but did not pursue the certification after a 2012 executive order by Republican Gov. Scott Walker that called for state buildings to meet or exceed commercial code requirement for energy efficiency. The order overrode a 2006 executive order by Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle that encouraged agencies to pursue LEED certification.
The university also lacks a climate action plan, something Nergard said the campus is working on in conjunction with Dane County, the city of Madison and the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences.
About 7% of faculty engage in sustainability research and roughly 6% of course offerings include sustainability, but no incentives exist for faculty to develop new programs or incorporate sustainability into existing ones, according to the report.
Some of the areas the report identified in which UW-Madison performed strongly:
- Transportation: Many students and employees commute without a car and the campus houses more than 15,000 bicycle stalls.
- Green Fund: The fund supports student-initiated projects that reduce the environmental footprint and operating costs of on-campus facilities. For example, civil and environmental engineering students conducted life cycle analyses of equipment in residence halls, ultimately leading to the installation of new, water-efficient toilets at Tripp Hall that will save $740,000 and 410 million gallons of water over the toilets' 20-year life span.
- Dining: More than 450 tons of organic waste was composted instead of sent to a landfill. The dining halls offered only reusable to-go containers last fall, eliminating 386,000 disposable containers while saving $55,000 dollars in the program's first year.
"UW-Madison is one of the state's largest employers and leader in so many ways," University Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Laurent Heller said. "What we do really does matter."