UW-Madison drops ACT/SAT test requirement for students applying this fall

UW-Madison's test-optional policy, approved through a System waiver, covers students applying through Dec. 31, though a university announcement noted plans to ask the Regents in August for a longer-term waiver of the policy that would extend through the full application cycle and beyond.

“COVID-19 has made it extremely challenging for many students to take the ACT or SAT,” Derek Kindle, UW-Madison vice provost for enrollment management, said in the university announcement. “This is a necessary decision to ensure that our admissions process remains equitable and to reduce some of the anxiety we know prospective applicants are feeling during this difficult time.”

UW-Madison officials say counselors take a holistic approach to admissions, taking into consideration an applicant's high school grades, recommendation letters from teachers or counselors, writing samples and the level of rigor of a students' coursework.

The university plans to use the temporary lifting of the policy to study how such a flexibility affects the admissions evaluation process and incoming class. Education professor Nick Hillman will oversee the evaluation.