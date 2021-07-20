UW-Madison 'deeply sorry' for setting first day of class on Rosh Hashanah, reschedules some events

Blank additionally advised department chairs and supervisors to give Jewish instructors flexibility and support their observance of the holiday. She said instructors who plan to observe the holiday but have classes on Sept. 8 may produce a lecture video or assign course materials for students to complete on their own time. Blank reiterated that under state law no student who chooses to celebrate the holiday may be penalized for being absent on Sept. 8.

Blank also apologized to staff, faculty, and students and their families about the scheduling mishap. Recognizing the recent increase in anti-Semitic violence nationally, Blank said it is critical for the university to show it is "committed to the safety and well-being of Jewish members of our community."

"This is an overlap which we should have identified when schedules were being set," she said. "Our process didn’t work in this instance and for that I’m deeply sorry. The first day of classes is a significant occasion and especially so this year as we return to in-person instruction – after last year, many students want the excitement and sense of belonging that comes with the first day of classes."