UW-Madison 'deeply sorry' for setting first day of class on Rosh Hashanah, reschedules some events

Following criticism of its decision to start fall classes on Rosh Hashanah, UW-Madison adjusted scheduling for several departmental meetings and freshmen welcome week activities in an apology issued Tuesday.
Six University of Wisconsin System campuses unintentionally scheduled the first day of classes on Rosh Hashanah, one of the major holidays on the Jewish religious calendar, prompting calls to change the start date from Jewish leaders across the state.
Though the Sept. 8 start date will not be altered, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced the university would reschedule several meetings and activities to better accommodate observance of the Jewish holiday.
All departmental welcome events, which typically occur the Tuesday before classes start, will be moved to Friday, Sept. 3. The annual Convocation for first-year students will also be moved to Sept. 3 from Sept. 7, which is the first day of Rosh Hashanah. Other events for Wisconsin Welcome — a week filled with events to welcome students back to campus — will be scheduled to avoid conflicts with other events planned for the holiday.
Blank additionally advised department chairs and supervisors to give Jewish instructors flexibility and support their observance of the holiday. She said instructors who plan to observe the holiday but have classes on Sept. 8 may produce a lecture video or assign course materials for students to complete on their own time. Blank reiterated that under state law no student who chooses to celebrate the holiday may be penalized for being absent on Sept. 8.
Blank also apologized to staff, faculty, and students and their families about the scheduling mishap. Recognizing the recent increase in anti-Semitic violence nationally, Blank said it is critical for the university to show it is "committed to the safety and well-being of Jewish members of our community."
"This is an overlap which we should have identified when schedules were being set," she said. "Our process didn’t work in this instance and for that I’m deeply sorry. The first day of classes is a significant occasion and especially so this year as we return to in-person instruction – after last year, many students want the excitement and sense of belonging that comes with the first day of classes."
Jewish professors at UW-Madison had previously said a campuswide apology would go a long way. Prior to Tuesday's announcement, Blank had communicated her regret to those who reached out to her and said she would also do so at the first Faculty Senate meeting of the fall.
Blank said the campus is taking action to avoid scheduling conflicts with religious observances in the future. Going forward, a working group will review the academic calendar and notify administrators of potential conflicts in advance.
"We welcome continued conversation about how to move forward in supporting members of all faith groups," she said.
