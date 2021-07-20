UW-Madison 'deeply sorry' for scheduling first day of class on Rosh Hashanah

UW Hillel, the Jewish campus group that first brought the conflict to Blank and others’ attention last December, praised the university in a Tuesday email to its more than 4,000 student members.

The message asked all instructors committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion to offer the first day of class in a remote or online format, and called upon deans and department chairs to allow instructors to cancel classes if they wished.

“We look forward to UW-Madison being a system leader in inclusion,” UW Hillel CEO and president Greg Steinberger said in the email. “We appreciate the Chancellor’s support of the campus as it works to create change for the many faith communities found on campus.”

The apology from UW-Madison marks the second of the six UW campuses that scheduled the start date over the holiday. UW-Parkside had already indicated it would do so.

In a faculty committee meeting last week, Blank elaborated on why UW-Madison wouldn’t change the date, calling the idea “almost impossible.”