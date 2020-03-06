UW-Madison dairy, animal science departments to merge in July

The departments of Animal Sciences and Dairy Science, which have already functioned as a single department for over a year, will officially merge July 1 with university approval.
The two departments at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences have long existed “like a duplex, living right next to each other,” said professor and interim department chair Kent Weigel. “Now, you’ve taken the wall down.”
After nearly two years of discussions and planning, faculty on the two departments’ executive committees voted in November in favor of the merger. The CALS Academic Planning Council and University Academic Planning Council have both approved the proposal, which was presented to the Faculty Senate on Monday.
The departments, which averaged a total of 246 undergraduate and 59 graduate students over the past four years, “have had an interdependent relationship that spanned decades, including sharing the Animal Sciences Building, cross-listing and co-teaching many core courses,” according to the proposal.
CALS dean Kate VandenBosch said the college has spent over a decade reconsidering its organizational structure and how to continue maintaining its historical strength of animal agriculture.
“Rather than having a department focused on a species, we wanted to celebrate the commonality of these different groups,” VandenBosch said. “We’re not backing away from our commitment to the dairy industry. … This is a way of strengthening, not making cuts.”
The departments have been acting as one since initial votes in January 2019, including merged department meetings, some combined courses and a new undergraduate advising model.
You have free articles remaining.
With large numbers of faculty planning to retire in coming years, Weigel said the merger has also helped move away from a “one-out, one-in model.” Instead, the department has started to expand, hiring, for instance, new welfare specialists in both animal and dairy sciences to build a “welfare team” that was lacking prior.
"Faculty and staff have put in a lot of effort in their vision of where they want to go in the future," VandenBosch said. "We're bringing on some really great individuals that I'm enthusiastic about."
Similar changes are common across other competing universities, Weigel said, adding that there are very few institutions with separate dairy schools.
They’re not new to CALS, either: The current Department of Animal Sciences is the result of a merger between poultry science and meat and animal science decades ago. Although the Department of Dairy Science remained independent due to Wisconsin’s large industry, according to the proposal, the distinction is “largely historical, and the research, instruction and outreach missions will be stronger and more efficient through a new, merged department.”
The proposal acknowledges that peer faculty have experienced struggles, such as lack of departmental focus or faculty remaining in “species-specific silos,” after their mergers. In response, interdepartmental groups have developed a shared vision to prevent these risks, and Weigel said he has seen strong support internally and externally.
“This is a time we need to work together and plan strategically for the future, versus going our own ways and hoping for the best,” Weigel said. “I think of this as a redesign and reinvestment.”
Those involved with the merged department and alumni have also been receptive, he said. Endowments will continue to be used as originally promised, and all funds — including over $10 million total held at UW Foundation — will be moved to the new department.
Total state budgets for the Departments of Animal Sciences and Dairy Science are about $3.1 million and $2.1 million, respectively, with the differences accounting for smaller and more numerous Animal Sciences units. The departments averaged $1.96 million across 16 grants and $3.26 million across 24 grants over the past four years, respectively.