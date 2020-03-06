UW-Madison dairy, animal science departments to merge in July

The departments of Animal Sciences and Dairy Science, which have already functioned as a single department for over a year, will officially merge July 1 with university approval.

The two departments at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences have long existed “like a duplex, living right next to each other,” said professor and interim department chair Kent Weigel. “Now, you’ve taken the wall down.”

After nearly two years of discussions and planning, faculty on the two departments’ executive committees voted in November in favor of the merger. The CALS Academic Planning Council and University Academic Planning Council have both approved the proposal, which was presented to the Faculty Senate on Monday.

The departments, which averaged a total of 246 undergraduate and 59 graduate students over the past four years, “have had an interdependent relationship that spanned decades, including sharing the Animal Sciences Building, cross-listing and co-teaching many core courses,” according to the proposal.

CALS dean Kate VandenBosch said the college has spent over a decade reconsidering its organizational structure and how to continue maintaining its historical strength of animal agriculture.