UW-Madison cuts ties with Sigma Chi fraternity, declares chapter 'inactive'

UW-Madison ended its ties with a fraternity chapter and recommends students not join or participate in activities sponsored by the group, officials announced Monday.

Sigma Chi, 221 Langdon St., gave up its charter to its parent organization Jan. 30. The surrender means the chapter may not hold events and activities on its own or with other fraternities and sororities. It also loses it status as a registered student organization.

The chapter joins a short list of student organizations no longer affiliated with the university.

Just one other group, another fraternity chapter, is listed and the document warns students about the groups: "Membership or participation could increase safety concerns for students, as these groups are not accountable to any University polices or procedures."

UW-Madison suspended the fraternity in the fall after a student-led Committee on Student Organizations found the chapter violated the Student Organization Code of Conduct by holding an event where alcohol was served while the chapter was on probation and not allowed to host events with alcohol.

