UW-Madison cuts ties with Sigma Chi fraternity, declares chapter 'inactive'

UW-Madison ended its ties with a fraternity chapter and recommends students not join or participate in activities sponsored by the group, officials announced Monday.
Sigma Chi, 221 Langdon St., gave up its charter to its parent organization Jan. 30. The surrender means the chapter may not hold events and activities on its own or with other fraternities and sororities. It also loses it status as a registered student organization.
The chapter joins a short list of student organizations no longer affiliated with the university.
Just one other group, another fraternity chapter, is listed and the document warns students about the groups: "Membership or participation could increase safety concerns for students, as these groups are not accountable to any University polices or procedures."
UW-Madison suspended the fraternity in the fall after a student-led Committee on Student Organizations found the chapter violated the Student Organization Code of Conduct by holding an event where alcohol was served while the chapter was on probation and not allowed to host events with alcohol.
The UW-Madison Sigma Chi chapter has a history of violations.
The university suspended the chapter in January 2017 amid allegations members provided alcohol to minors and sang a song glorifying multiple sexual assaults. The chapter was suspended twice in the 2014-15 school year for violating alcohol probation.
“Fraternities and sororities provide many benefits to our students and to the university and we continue to support our fraternity and sorority community," Mark Guthier, associate vice chancellor for student affairs, said in a university announcement. "We look forward to the opportunity to welcome a new Sigma Chi chapter as a recognized student organization at UW–Madison in the future.”
About 15% of UW-Madison undergraduates participate in Greek life.
The university released in August a report that examined the often fraught relationship UW-Madison has with sororities and fraternities, as well as recommendations on how to improve it.