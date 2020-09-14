UW-Madison considers cutting spring break from 2021 calendar to curb COVID-19 spread

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UW-Madison may scrap spring break from next semester's calendar to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The university's Faculty Senate will vote on a revised spring 2021 calendar at a 3:30 p.m. meeting Monday.

The idea behind eliminating the break midway through the semester is to discourage long-distance travel where students and employees could pick up the virus elsewhere and bring it back to campus.

UW-Madison leaders floated the idea in late August to the University Committee, which meets more regularly than the larger Faculty Senate body. Members seemed generally supportive of the changes proposed by Provost John Karl Scholz.

"I realize the slog of of going through a full 15 week semester with no break would be challenging but given the vagaries of the pandemic, particularly in cold weather when people are indoors and the like ... I'm enthusiastically supportive," Scholz said, referring to the revised calendar.