UW-Madison considers cutting spring break from 2021 calendar to curb COVID-19 spread
UW-Madison considers cutting spring break from 2021 calendar to curb COVID-19 spread

UW-Madison students leave for spring break

UW-Madison students prepared to board a bus  before spring break in March 2020, just as the pandemic took full force. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

UW-Madison may scrap spring break from next semester's calendar to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The university's Faculty Senate will vote on a revised spring 2021 calendar at a 3:30 p.m. meeting Monday.

The idea behind eliminating the break midway through the semester is to discourage long-distance travel where students and employees could pick up the virus elsewhere and bring it back to campus.

UW-Madison leaders floated the idea in late August to the University Committee, which meets more regularly than the larger Faculty Senate body. Members seemed generally supportive of the changes proposed by Provost John Karl Scholz.

"I realize the slog of of going through a full 15 week semester with no break would be challenging but given the vagaries of the pandemic, particularly in cold weather when people are indoors and the like ... I'm enthusiastically supportive," Scholz said, referring to the revised calendar. 

Under the proposed new calendar, classes start on Jan. 25, a week later than currently scheduled, providing instructors with additional time to prepare for classes. Spring break would be eliminated, but classes would not be held that Friday, April 2, which is Good Friday. Classes would end April 30, the same day as the current calendar.

This story will be updated after the Faculty Senate vote. To listen to the meeting, visit go.madison.com/springbreak.

COVID-19 closed Madison bars. A UW-Madison student recreated them on Minecraft

Concerned about COVID-19?

