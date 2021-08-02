UW-Madison considering campuswide mask mandate, expanded testing requirements

UW-Madison is considering a campuswide mask mandate and will announce its decision by the middle of this week, Chancellor Rebecca Blank said on Monday. The university is also weighing whether to expand testing requirements for unvaccinated members of the campus community.
The additional safety measures — floated at a faculty committee meeting and also in an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board — come despite a planned vote by a Republican-controlled legislative committee Tuesday on whether to block University of Wisconsin System campuses from imposing mandatory masking, testing and vaccination policies.
"We have to do what the right thing is for our students in terms of masking and testing," Blank said.
UW-Madison's current plans for the fall mandate weekly testing for unvaccinated students living on campus. Officials are discussing whether to extend the testing requirement to include all unvaccinated students and employees. A decision on this idea won't come this week, however, because officials need time to assess the university's testing capacity.
System officials are "running point" with the Legislature, she said, while also noting that UW campuses have had masking and testing mandates for a full year.
"It would be strange to believe we don’t have that authority but, you know, that will be argued," she said.
At least three other schools in the Big Ten — the University of Minnesota, Michigan State and Purdue University — have reinstated their mask mandates in the past week as concerns about the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus mount.
The UW Athletics Department is also working through questions on masking, Blank said.
"I admit to being worried at this point, given where the delta variant is, for indoor events," she said, pointing out that the women’s volleyball team starts its season in the Fieldhouse in early September and other events begin in the Kohl Center by October.
The fact that Camp Randall Stadium is outdoors provides Blank with some reassurance, but its 80,000-person capacity may make enforcement of a mask mandate difficult.
"I’m very hesitant to put things in place that I can’t enforce, and I’m very worried about enforcement in a place the size of Camp Randall and the problems that can create," she said. "But, again, it’s part of our conversation."
About 83% of UW-Madison employees are vaccinated, though Blank said that's an undercount because some staff vaccinated off campus haven't shared their records with the university. Student vaccination data is still in flux, but a survey of incoming students planning to live on campus found 93% will be fully vaccinated by the start of classes and another 3% planned to get vaccinated after arriving on campus.