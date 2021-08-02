UW-Madison considering campuswide mask mandate, expanded testing requirements

"It would be strange to believe we don’t have that authority but, you know, that will be argued," she said.

At least three other schools in the Big Ten — the University of Minnesota, Michigan State and Purdue University — have reinstated their mask mandates in the past week as concerns about the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus mount.

The UW Athletics Department is also working through questions on masking, Blank said.

"I admit to being worried at this point, given where the delta variant is, for indoor events," she said, pointing out that the women’s volleyball team starts its season in the Fieldhouse in early September and other events begin in the Kohl Center by October.

The fact that Camp Randall Stadium is outdoors provides Blank with some reassurance, but its 80,000-person capacity may make enforcement of a mask mandate difficult.