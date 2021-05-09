UW-Madison commencement returns thousands of graduates to Camp Randall Stadium

Katherine Azem, 22, said she was grateful for her family’s support in earning a bachelor’s degree in history. She plans to move back to Chicago and find a job with a nonprofit, preferably helping at-risk teens or in a women’s shelter.

“It was a big curveball for COVID and having to transition to online classes,” Azem said. “But we carry on and just got to push forward.”

Tony Award-winning Broadway actor and singer and 1970 UW-Madison alumnus André De Shields told the graduates to embrace their individuality.

“This is what I charge you with, understanding that there is no one like you, there has never been anyone like you, and there shall never be anyone like you,” De Shields said in a video keynote speech. “Therefore, know yourself, be yourself, authenticity is everything.”

He also urged the graduates to reflect on recent challenges, particularly the pandemic and the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and to approach tough topics rather than avoid them.

“Every problem disguises a blessing,” De Shields said. “This is your opportunity not to act in pain, not to react in fear, not to be stressed out, not to be depressed, not to be frustrated, but to do what we know is correct in this moment.”