UW-Madison collects relics from COVID-19 to document the pandemic on campus

The headlines are haunting, reminding the world of what it weathered over the past year.
"Anguish vibrates through time." "A pivotal moment arises." "Difficult decisions." "Our fear."
Katie Nash, the head archivist at UW-Madison, read aloud snippets from pandemic-era headlines torn from newspapers. The clippings were cut out and pasted onto a collage designed by a retired UW-Madison professor to depict the heart-wrenching sentiments and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.
The collage is one item out of nearly 340 submitted to the UW Archives as part of its "Documenting COVID-19" project that started in April 2020 to capture the UW-Madison community’s stories and struggles amid the pandemic.
As COVID-19 recedes in the U.S., Nash said she hoped it would open up another opportunity for people to reflect on the past year and include their voice in the project. Through items such as digital journal entries, photographs, videos, digital art and audio recordings, Nash said UW Archives feels a duty to capture how the pandemic affected campus.
“We knew that this was an unprecedented event, and none of us knew how long it was going to last," she said. "But we felt like we needed to also provide some kind of space and platform for people within the university community to begin to share their day-to-day life and how things were changing.”
As Nash and the archives staff scrambled to adapt to the pandemic in their personal and professional lives last March, they saw other universities launch similar projects to document the effects of COVID-19 on their campuses. From shifting classes to remote instruction to scattering students around the world away from Madison, COVID was not about to slow down and wait for historians to catch up.
"It was a very transitional period for us," Nash said. "We were, you know, balancing the work we were doing toward launching (the project) with trying to figure out what remote work meant for us."
Nash and her team sought to meet the moment, putting some of their other projects on pause and formulating a submission process for digital materials. Nash said the digital format aimed to increase accessibility for faculty, students, staff and alumni to be a part of the project — no matter where they were located.
Over the months, submissions of all kinds flooded in. Staff were shocked by the amount and variety of items, Nash said. They received stunning collages, vibrant watercolor paintings, hand-drawn maps of Downtown showing where people felt comfortable traveling, powerful oral interviews and a host of other creative materials.
Staff also collected some of the university's own artifacts throughout the pandemic, such as masks students received from UW-Madison, social distancing signs posted on campus buildings and mask seals invented by UW engineers.
“It just goes to show that people are just very expressive," she said. "People handle these situations like crises and trauma in very different ways."
UW Archives has collected at least 338 materials for the project. When they launched the project, Nash said the staff joked it would be worth it if they got at least five submissions.
The submissions they have received so far capture a wide range of sentiments. Nash said some pieces express dark and deep emotions while others are bright and cheerful with the power to “make you smile.”
The archives staff took extra care to be aware of the pain and trials people experienced during the pandemic, taking a break from promoting the project last fall when cases soared and also making sure participants were well aware before they hit the submit button that their materials would permanently be in the hands of UW Archives. It is a sensitive process — one that grew more tedious as the pandemic waned on.
"We didn't actually have the sense (the pandemic) was going to be so traumatic and long lasting," she said. "So it's really important to try and document crises, but it's also very tricky."
UW Archives does not have an official plan to display the materials, but the goal is to eventually share the project with the public, likely in digital collection accessible online. But processing submissions will take time, especially with a backlog of other projects waiting to get online.
While the items collected will be around in some form for the campus community to reflect on in the years to come, Nash said part of the beauty of being an archivist is not knowing exactly how the history they capture will impact others.
"We're about collecting materials that are happening in the moment, are being created in the moment," she said. "And then they are left for interpretation for the future."