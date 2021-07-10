UW-Madison collects relics from COVID-19 to document the pandemic on campus

“It just goes to show that people are just very expressive," she said. "People handle these situations like crises and trauma in very different ways."

UW Archives has collected at least 338 materials for the project. When they launched the project, Nash said the staff joked it would be worth it if they got at least five submissions.

The submissions they have received so far capture a wide range of sentiments. Nash said some pieces express dark and deep emotions while others are bright and cheerful with the power to “make you smile.”

The archives staff took extra care to be aware of the pain and trials people experienced during the pandemic, taking a break from promoting the project last fall when cases soared and also making sure participants were well aware before they hit the submit button that their materials would permanently be in the hands of UW Archives. It is a sensitive process — one that grew more tedious as the pandemic waned on.

"We didn't actually have the sense (the pandemic) was going to be so traumatic and long lasting," she said. "So it's really important to try and document crises, but it's also very tricky."